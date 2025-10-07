Pat's Peak Ski & Overnight

Hosted by
About this event
1 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)
1 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100
1 overnight ($38)
1 overnight, registered adult ($0)
2 Lift Only, youth, no tubing ($69)
2 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)
1 overnight ($38), informed this was pre-paid by troop
3 POP ticket (includes tubing) ($100/each)
3 overnight ($38/each)
1 overnight, registered adult ($0)
1 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)
1 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100
2 overnight ($38/each)
1 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100
1 overnight ($38)
3 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100
3 overnight ($38/each)
1 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)
2 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!