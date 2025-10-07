Troop 77

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Troop 77

About this event

Pat's Peak Ski & Overnight

Hart Family - 2026 Pats Peak
$217

1 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)

1 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100

1 overnight ($38)

1 overnight, registered adult ($0)

Louis Family - 2026 Pats Peak
$334

2 Lift Only, youth, no tubing ($69)

2 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)

1 overnight ($38), informed this was pre-paid by troop

Sibilio Family - 2026 Pats Peak
$414

3 POP ticket (includes tubing) ($100/each)

3 overnight ($38/each)

1 overnight, registered adult ($0)

Roan Family - 2026 Pats Peak
$255

1 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)

1 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100

2 overnight ($38/each)

Castillo Family - 2026 Pats Peak
$138

1 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100

1 overnight ($38)

Millette Family - 2026 Pats Peak
$414

3 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100

3 overnight ($38/each)

Additional Hart Family (Violet H, Matt A, Genevieve A)
$279

1 Lift Only, adult, no tubing ($79)

2 POP ticket (includes tubing) $100

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