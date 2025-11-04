Pattasu Event 2025 Registration | - பட்டாசு கொண்டாட்டம் 2025

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About this event
Member discounted Adult Entry Fee
Non-Member adult fee, if you want to enjoy all events at a discounted price, apply for membership link here. https://tinyurl.com/STSMembership
Kids 15 and below are free. Enter each kids age for planning.
Veg Dinner Box to purchase. It is optional and only available based on your pre-order here. It will be available for pickup at the end of the show.
Non-Veg Dinner Box to purchase. It is optional and only available based on your pre-order here. It will be available for pickup at the end of the show.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!