Seattle Tamil Sangam

Hosted by

Seattle Tamil Sangam

About this event

Pattasu Event 2025 Registration | - பட்டாசு கொண்டாட்டம் 2025

10055 166th Ave NE

Redmond, WA 98052, USA

Member Adult Entry Ticket
$10

Member discounted Adult Entry Fee

Non-Member Adult Entry Ticket
$15

Non-Member adult fee, if you want to enjoy all events at a discounted price, apply for membership link here. https://tinyurl.com/STSMembership

Kids Free (15 and under)
Free

Kids 15 and below are free. Enter each kids age for planning.

Veg Food Box
$15

Veg Dinner Box to purchase. It is optional and only available based on your pre-order here. It will be available for pickup at the end of the show.

Non-Veg Food Box
$18

Non-Veg Dinner Box to purchase. It is optional and only available based on your pre-order here. It will be available for pickup at the end of the show.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!