Patton Elementary

Hosted by

Patton Elementary

About this event

Patton Spring Carnival 2026

6861 Santa Rita Ave

Garden Grove, CA 92845, USA

Wristbands - (Regular Price)
$25

Price as of 04/24

Unlimited Laser Tag, Inflatables, Rock Wall, Hair & Braid bar, Temporary Tattoos, Petting Zoo, & Cupcake Walk

Tickets (Regular Price)
$1

Tickets will be able to be used for

Time with Teacher 1 ticket

Games - 1 ticket

Dr. Wren Robotics - 1 ticket

Sand Art - 2 tickets

Balloon Artist - 3 tickets

Face painting - 5 tickets

Caricature Drawings - 10 tickets

Raffle Basket Tickets (Regular Price)
$5

Enjoy bidding on classroom made raffle baskets! Over 20 different themes to choose from!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!