Patton Spring Carnival 2026

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About this event
Price as of 04/24
Unlimited Laser Tag, Inflatables, Rock Wall, Hair & Braid bar, Temporary Tattoos, Petting Zoo, & Cupcake Walk
Tickets will be able to be used for
Time with Teacher 1 ticket
Games - 1 ticket
Dr. Wren Robotics - 1 ticket
Sand Art - 2 tickets
Balloon Artist - 3 tickets
Face painting - 5 tickets
Caricature Drawings - 10 tickets
Enjoy bidding on classroom made raffle baskets! Over 20 different themes to choose from!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!