Patton's Spring Carnival Silent Auction 2025

Retail Value: $220.00 ***** Gold Envy Prodigy X Park Complete Scooter ***** The Prodigy X is the tenth series in the Prodigy line, built upon 9 generations and 12 years of professional level complete scooters. Envy kept some of the Prodigy classics: Aluminum lightweight Reaper V2 bars, soft & durable TPR Handgrips and our solid Diamond IHC forks. The rest of the scooter got an overhaul with some MAJOR upgrades. The heart of the scooter is our deck, for the X Series we developed a brand-new deck extrusion -The Extech extrusion. This extrusion has a stealth lower profile, wider internal walls, boxier construction featuring a high responsive concave. The PX Headtube has been redesigned as well, increasing contact with the deck, a diamond cutout and streamlined profile. The PX deck now comes with wider dimensions than previous models 5” W x 19.5” L, all these features combine to reduce the overall weight and maintain strength. ***** **Will need to be able to pick up from Patton**

Retail Value: $220.00 ***** Gold Envy Prodigy X Park Complete Scooter ***** The Prodigy X is the tenth series in the Prodigy line, built upon 9 generations and 12 years of professional level complete scooters. Envy kept some of the Prodigy classics: Aluminum lightweight Reaper V2 bars, soft & durable TPR Handgrips and our solid Diamond IHC forks. The rest of the scooter got an overhaul with some MAJOR upgrades. The heart of the scooter is our deck, for the X Series we developed a brand-new deck extrusion -The Extech extrusion. This extrusion has a stealth lower profile, wider internal walls, boxier construction featuring a high responsive concave. The PX Headtube has been redesigned as well, increasing contact with the deck, a diamond cutout and streamlined profile. The PX deck now comes with wider dimensions than previous models 5” W x 19.5” L, all these features combine to reduce the overall weight and maintain strength. ***** **Will need to be able to pick up from Patton**

More details...