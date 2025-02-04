Patton's Spring Carnival Silent Auction 2025

Retail Value: $70.00
*****
50 min stretch appointment, socks, & T-shirts
*****
Stretch Lab is revolutionizing one-on-one assisted stretching and flexibility training. In your 50 minute one-on-one session, you will work with one of our trained Flexologists who will guide you through a series of stretches custom designed for your specific needs. Perfect for anyone looking to relieve tension, decrease pain and muscle stress. Assisted stretching will help sports performance and increase range of motion for everyone!
TacCity Airsoft Park - Fullerton
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $280.00
*****
Admission for four, full gear rental, and 5,000 BB's
*****
Tac City Airsoft located in Fullerton, offers 30,000 sf of indoor CQB action. With a fully stocked retail/pro shop, rental and tech departments and private group options 7 days a week.
Children's Museum - La Habra
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $24.00
*****
Two Admission Tickets
*****
Through play, children develop skills, express creativity, discover the larger world and learn to work with others. A resource in the Southern California community since 1977, The Children’s Museum at La Habra is an award winning, non-profit public museum that provides unique, hands-on educational and cultural experiences to young children ages 2 to 8.
Irvine Lanes
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $76.00
*****
One hour of bowling & up to 6 shoe rentals
*****
Irvine Lanes is Southern California’s 40-lane premiere bowling center with state-of-the-art automatic scoring and bumpers for the little ones.
USS Midway Museum
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $136.00
*****
One Family Four Pack to The USS Midway Museum located in San Diego. Guest passes are valid for regular admission to the museum.
*****
Not valid for special events or activities outside normal operating hours. Recipients must present original ticket for admission. Please visit the website midway.org for details on directions, parking, hours of operation and more.
IceRealm- Westminster
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120.00
*****
Six Public Skate Passes.
*****
Visit www.icerealmwestminster.com, create an account and register your time slot for your free skate!
Valley View Lanes
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $58.00
*****
Four Jr Rock N Bowl Passes & shoe rental
*****
Join us on Friday's 3:30 to 5:30 for Rock n Bowl. Includes 2 hours of bowling and shoe rental.
Tanaka Farms Gift Certificate
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $80.00
*****
Four admission passes to one of our seasonal farm tours.
*****
Each season at Tanaka Farms provides a different fun and educational tour of a real working farm! Tours are led by a knowledgeable and friendly tour guide and includes a wagon ride around our beautiful 30 acre farm. All tours include admission to the farm, visiting our Barnyard Educational Exhibit, entrance to the play area as well as many photo opportunities.
*Strawberry Tour: March - June
*Melon Tour: July-August
*Pumpkin Patch: October
*Hikari Lights: November-December
San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $148.00
*****
Two admission tickets to the San Diego Zoo.
*****
Tickets are good for either the San Diego Zoo or the Safari Park. Zoo day pass includes Guided Bus Tour and Skyfari Aerial Tram OR African Tram and shows at the safari park.
*****
EXPIRE: 11/26/2025
Santa Ana Zoo
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $52.00
*****
Four admission tickets to the Santa Ana Zoo at Prentice Park
*****
EXPIRES: 9/30/2025
Retail Value: $60.00
*****
Four admission passes to the Museum of Making Music
*****
EXPIRES: 1/22/2026
Private Wine Class
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $600.00
*****
Private Wine Class for 20 people.
*****
Treat your friends, family and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store.
Aquarium Of The Pacific
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $90.00
*****
Two Admission tickets to the Aquarium.
*****
Valid 02/01/2025 to 07/31/2025
Gorjana Jewlery Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150.00
*****
One $150.00 Gift Card to Gorjana
*****
Shop in stores or online
gorjana.com
LA County Fair 2025
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $130.00
*****
Enjoy Four tickets to the 2025 LA County Fair
*****
Prepare to be inspired, to laugh, to eat, to sing and dance at the LA County Fair.
Mama's Comfort Food & Cocktails
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $50.00
*****
$50.00 Gift Card
Urban Plates
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $40.00
*****
$40.00 Gift Card
*****
Something Scratch-made, just for you!
Harrah's Resort- Southern California
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $240.00
*****
Enjoy one midweek overnight stay at Harrah's Resort Southern California.
John's Incredible Pizza Co.
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $65.00
*****
Four admission tickets to John's Incredible Pizza with Endless buffet and Endless drinks.
*****
EXPIRES: 7/20/25
Skirball Cultural Center
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $18.00
*****
Complimentary admission to the Skirball Museum Noah's Ark at the Skirball for up to 6 visitors.
*****
Enjoy All the perks and benefits of "Membership for a Day".
EXPLORE * DINE * SHOP * SAVE
Newport Whales
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $101.00
*****
2 Passes for a 2 - 2.5 hour whale watching cruise in Newport Beach. Reservations are required. Tickets do not expire.
Fleet Science Center
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $49.99
*****
2 admission tickets to the exhibit galleries and one film in the Heikoff Giant dome theater.
Pro Athletics
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $80.00
*****
One Hour Tunnel Rental at Pro Athletics in Garden Grove.
*****
Call to Reserve- Based on availability
Recording Academy Grammy Museum
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $90.00
*****
Four Grammy Museum Passes
*****
EXPIRES: 6/30/2025
Little World- Kids Playground & Games
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $120.00
*****
Four Playground Tickets and Four $10.00 Game Cards
Brewery X Est. 2018
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $50.00
*****
Two $25.00 Gift Cards to Brewery X in Anaheim CA
Estrada's Mexican Grill
$2
Starting bid
Retail Value: $50.00
*****
One $50.00 Gift Card to Estrada's Mexican Grill on
Valley View St in Garden Grove.
Gift Certificate to De Falco Family Foods & Wines
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $320.00
*****
One Gift Certificate to Enjoy Wine tasting including Italian meat, cheese & cracker snack platter for 16 people in the De Falco Private Tasting Room.
Located in Fountain Valley
*****
EXPIRES: July 2025
the NAT : San Diego Natural History Museum
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $96.00
*****
Four General admission tickets to "THE NAT" San Diego Natural History Museum.
**Films not included**
*****
EXPIRES 12/31/2025
Starlight Cinemas in Garden Grove
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $70.00
*****
Four Movie Tickets and Four Free Popcorn & Drink Passes
Empire Strykers
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $60.00
*****
Four tickets for a single game to the Empire Stryker's 2024-2025 Season.
Mister Car Wash
$5
Starting bid
Retail Value: $88.00
*****
Four Titanium Exterior wash passes.
****
These passes are good for our exclusive, brand new Titanium wash that provides 360-degree protection and a mirror-like finish that lasts. It includes all our signature products like Hotshine Carnauba Wax and Tire Shine for the ultimate car wash experience.
Urban Air Adventure Park
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $150.00
*****
Urban Air Super Pack Containing:
One Urban Air Tote Bag -Red
Two Deluxe Passes
Two Pairs of Socks
Two Free 16oz Fountain Drinks
Two Free Mini Melts Ice Cream
Two Free 16oz Icee's
Two Free Large Popcorns
Two Adventure Park silicone Bracelets
One Note pad and Pen
One Temporary Tattoo & sticker
One Urban Air Stress Ball
Honda GCV170 Lawn Mower
$20
Starting bid
Retail Value: $550.00
*****
21 in. 3-in-1 Variable Speed Gas Walk Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with Auto Choke.
*****
Twin blade mower provides fine cuts and small clippings
Dual-lever system easily adjusts to 7 cutting heights. Deck made from 16-gauge steel to ensure long-term use
*****
**Will need to be able to pick up from Patton**
Envy Prodigy X Park Complete Scooter
$10
Starting bid
Retail Value: $220.00
*****
Gold Envy Prodigy X Park Complete Scooter
*****
The Prodigy X is the tenth series in the Prodigy line, built upon 9 generations and 12 years of professional level complete scooters. Envy kept some of the Prodigy classics: Aluminum lightweight Reaper V2 bars, soft & durable TPR Handgrips and our solid Diamond IHC forks. The rest of the scooter got an overhaul with some MAJOR upgrades. The heart of the scooter is our deck, for the X Series we developed a brand-new deck extrusion -The Extech extrusion. This extrusion has a stealth lower profile, wider internal walls, boxier construction featuring a high responsive concave. The PX Headtube has been redesigned as well, increasing contact with the deck, a diamond cutout and streamlined profile. The PX deck now comes with wider dimensions than previous models 5” W x 19.5” L, all these features combine to reduce the overall weight and maintain strength.
*****
**Will need to be able to pick up from Patton**
