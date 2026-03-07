Hosted by

Kauahea Inc

About this event

Pāʻū O Hiʻiaka 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

310 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732, USA (Laulima Bldg - 2nd floor)

Neo Blythe Doll item
Neo Blythe Doll item
Neo Blythe Doll
$250

Starting bid

Neo Blythe “Tokyo Bright” – 19th Anniversary Limited Edition (2020)

“Tokyo Bright” is the 19th Anniversary Neo Blythe, produced by CWC and manufactured by Takara Tomy in 2020. Inspired by the sparkling night skyline of Tokyo, she features a luxurious layered gown, illustrated cityscape details, and Blythe’s signature four-color changing eyes—an iconic expression of her artistry and charm.

Anniversary editions are released in limited quantities and never reproduced, making them especially rare and highly sought after. Takara Tomy–era CWC Limited Edition Blythe dolls have shown strong appreciation in value over time.

This piece is mint condition, preserved in its original box with outer cardboard packaging—an exceptional find for collectors.

Kahulaleʻa Cross Body Bag - Black item
Kahulaleʻa Cross Body Bag - Black
$50

Starting bid

Slip on the Kahulale’a Lehua Chest Pack and effortlessly carry your essentials on the go! Made of high-quality vegan leather for a cruelty-free option, this pack comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. Perfect for urban explorers and stylish minimalists alike. Features: vegan leather and adjustable strap in black with gold Lehua print

Personalized 1hr Hawaiian Language Lesson item
Personalized 1hr Hawaiian Language Lesson
$100

Starting bid

Spend one hour in a personalized Hawaiian language lesson with Dr. Papaikanīau Kai'anui. Tailored to your level and goals, Dr. Kai'anui will guide you through practical 'ōlelo (speech), grammar, pronunciation, and cultural context-using conversational practice, targeted exercises, and meaningful vocabulary tied to 'āina and daily life.

Expect a warm, supportive session that deepens your language skills and cultural understanding.

Noho Home Kī Throw item
Noho Home Kī Throw
$50

Starting bid

Wrap yourself in coastal serenity with the Kī Matelassé Throw, a soft expression of island-inspired living. Featuring a serene sky blue and white palette, this throw evokes the calm of ocean breezes and sunlit mornings, perfect for the refined, relaxed charm of a coastal home.


Specifications:

  • 50" x 60"
  • 100% Cotton
  • Sky Blue & White
  • Indoor Use Only
  • Machine Washable
  • Designed with Aloha in Hawai‘i
Kaiao Wrap Tank - Keha Hawaiʻi item
Kaiao Wrap Tank - Keha Hawaiʻi
$40

Starting bid

A modern twist on a vintage favorite--the Kaiao Wrap Tank blends classic charm with contemporary flair. She features a solid collar that nods to retro style, and adjustable wrap ties that offer a flattering, customizable fit.

  • Print Ke Ao Mālamalama in Kōnane Colorway
  • Shell: 100% Polyester | Lining: 100% Rayon
  • Size: Large
Muliwai Wrap Skirt - Keha Hawaiʻi item
Muliwai Wrap Skirt - Keha Hawaiʻi
$40

Starting bid

The Muliwai Wrap Skirt features a tapered ruffle skirt that mimics the meandering streams and rivers of our islands. Its tie band wraps around the waist and fastens at the left hip. 


Size: Large

Wewehi Top - Keha Hawaiʻi item
Wewehi Top - Keha Hawaiʻi
$40

Starting bid

The versatile Wewehi Top offers an elasticized neckline, giving you the option to wear it on or off the shoulder! The asymmetrical hem that mirrors the angle of the neckline cascades on all bodies beautifully.

  • Print Pūlama in Lama (Brown/Gray/Tan) Colorway
  • 100% Polyester Twill
  • Size: 2XL
Sash Tie Dress - Noa Noa item
Sash Tie Dress - Noa Noa item
Sash Tie Dress - Noa Noa
$100

Starting bid

Made of 100% natural fiber rayon, this is a light-weight skirt to dress style. The wide sash is attached with an elastic waist for comfort and flexibility. (This dress is a blue and purple geometric print - see second photo for color)


Size: Medium

Dukeʻs Gift Certificate - $200 item
Dukeʻs Gift Certificate - $200
$100

Starting bid

On the sand on famed Waikiki Beach, Duke’s offers stunning, sweeping ocean views; the freshest seafood and premium steaks in a fun, friendly atmosphere honoring the great Duke Kahanamoku.

Outrigger Kaʻanapali - Premium Partial Ocean View for 2 item
Outrigger Kaʻanapali - Premium Partial Ocean View for 2
$650

Starting bid

Designed with a contemporary Hawaiian touch, this spacious retreat offers a partial ocean view. Step onto your private lanai and let the cool ocean breeze and gentle waves soothe your senses. Retails at $1200

Hula Grill Gift Certificate - $100 item
Hula Grill Gift Certificate - $100
$50

Starting bid

On Ka'anapali Beach, Hula Grill offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean while celebrating Hawaii’s hospitality, culture and cuisine.

Marmac Ace Hardware - $100 item
Marmac Ace Hardware - $100
$50

Starting bid

Find all of your home repair, bathroom and garden supply needs at Marmac Ace Hardware.

Miyabi Sushi (Seattle) - $100 item
Miyabi Sushi (Seattle) - $100 item
Miyabi Sushi (Seattle) - $100
$50

Starting bid

Eat amazing sushi while in Seattle at Miyabi Sushi.

Native Intelligence Gift Card - $ item
Native Intelligence Gift Card - $
$25

Starting bid

Get a beautiful lei or gift at Native Intelligence, here in Wailuku

Hotel Hana - Oceanview Room for 2 item
Hotel Hana - Oceanview Room for 2
$1,750

Starting bid

Discover serenity in the 1 King Bed Ocean View Bungalow. Start your day on the breezy private lanai, wrapped in a plush robe with a warm cup of coffee, soaking in the magnificent ocean views and the beauty of a perfect Maui morning. Featuring vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, a dining table, and a wet bar, this bungalow is the ideal base for exploring the island or enjoying a peaceful retreat in your own private oasis.


Retails: $2300

Leilaniʻs Gift Certificate - $200 item
Leilaniʻs Gift Certificate - $200
$100

Starting bid

Located right on famous Ka’anapali Beach, Leilani’s offers the perfect vantage point for amazing views of the Pacific framed by the islands of Lanai and Molokai while savoring a menu of fresh Island fish, seafood, prime steaks and ribs.

2 Roundtrip Tickets to Anywhere in US Alaska Flies item
2 Roundtrip Tickets to Anywhere in US Alaska Flies
$800

Starting bid

Win 2 Round Trip Tickets to anywhere in the continental United States that Alaska Airlines flies.

Retail: $1500

$50 Tiffanyʻs Gift Card item
$50 Tiffanyʻs Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Located on Lower Main St, this local staple is a perfect date spot or family outing. Bid on this $50 gift card and surprise your loved one with a great lunch or dinner at Tiffanyʻs.

2x $50 Gen BBQ Gift Cards item
2x $50 Gen BBQ Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Totaling $100 in retail value, these 2 $50 Gen BBQ gift cards will allow you to take someone out for dinner at this great all you can eat spot in Kahului.

2x $50 MARCOʻS Gift Cards item
2x $50 MARCOʻS Gift Cards item
2x $50 MARCOʻS Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Totaling $100 in retail value, these 2 $50 MARCOS gift cards will allow you to take someone out for dinner at this great all you can eat spot in Kahului.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!