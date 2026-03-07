Pāʻū O Hiʻiaka 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Neo Blythe “Tokyo Bright” – 19th Anniversary Limited Edition (2020)

“Tokyo Bright” is the 19th Anniversary Neo Blythe, produced by CWC and manufactured by Takara Tomy in 2020. Inspired by the sparkling night skyline of Tokyo, she features a luxurious layered gown, illustrated cityscape details, and Blythe’s signature four-color changing eyes—an iconic expression of her artistry and charm.

Anniversary editions are released in limited quantities and never reproduced, making them especially rare and highly sought after. Takara Tomy–era CWC Limited Edition Blythe dolls have shown strong appreciation in value over time.

This piece is mint condition, preserved in its original box with outer cardboard packaging—an exceptional find for collectors.