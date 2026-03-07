Pāʻū O Hiʻiaka 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

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310 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732, USA (Laulima Bldg - 2nd floor)
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Neo Blythe “Tokyo Bright” – 19th Anniversary Limited Edition (2020)
“Tokyo Bright” is the 19th Anniversary Neo Blythe, produced by CWC and manufactured by Takara Tomy in 2020. Inspired by the sparkling night skyline of Tokyo, she features a luxurious layered gown, illustrated cityscape details, and Blythe’s signature four-color changing eyes—an iconic expression of her artistry and charm.
Anniversary editions are released in limited quantities and never reproduced, making them especially rare and highly sought after. Takara Tomy–era CWC Limited Edition Blythe dolls have shown strong appreciation in value over time.
This piece is mint condition, preserved in its original box with outer cardboard packaging—an exceptional find for collectors.
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Slip on the Kahulale’a Lehua Chest Pack and effortlessly carry your essentials on the go! Made of high-quality vegan leather for a cruelty-free option, this pack comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. Perfect for urban explorers and stylish minimalists alike. Features: vegan leather and adjustable strap in black with gold Lehua print
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Spend one hour in a personalized Hawaiian language lesson with Dr. Papaikanīau Kai'anui. Tailored to your level and goals, Dr. Kai'anui will guide you through practical 'ōlelo (speech), grammar, pronunciation, and cultural context-using conversational practice, targeted exercises, and meaningful vocabulary tied to 'āina and daily life.
Expect a warm, supportive session that deepens your language skills and cultural understanding.
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Wrap yourself in coastal serenity with the Kī Matelassé Throw, a soft expression of island-inspired living. Featuring a serene sky blue and white palette, this throw evokes the calm of ocean breezes and sunlit mornings, perfect for the refined, relaxed charm of a coastal home.
Specifications:
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A modern twist on a vintage favorite--the Kaiao Wrap Tank blends classic charm with contemporary flair. She features a solid collar that nods to retro style, and adjustable wrap ties that offer a flattering, customizable fit.
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The Muliwai Wrap Skirt features a tapered ruffle skirt that mimics the meandering streams and rivers of our islands. Its tie band wraps around the waist and fastens at the left hip.
Size: Large
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The versatile Wewehi Top offers an elasticized neckline, giving you the option to wear it on or off the shoulder! The asymmetrical hem that mirrors the angle of the neckline cascades on all bodies beautifully.
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Made of 100% natural fiber rayon, this is a light-weight skirt to dress style. The wide sash is attached with an elastic waist for comfort and flexibility. (This dress is a blue and purple geometric print - see second photo for color)
Size: Medium
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On the sand on famed Waikiki Beach, Duke’s offers stunning, sweeping ocean views; the freshest seafood and premium steaks in a fun, friendly atmosphere honoring the great Duke Kahanamoku.
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Designed with a contemporary Hawaiian touch, this spacious retreat offers a partial ocean view. Step onto your private lanai and let the cool ocean breeze and gentle waves soothe your senses. Retails at $1200
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On Ka'anapali Beach, Hula Grill offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean while celebrating Hawaii’s hospitality, culture and cuisine.
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Find all of your home repair, bathroom and garden supply needs at Marmac Ace Hardware.
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Eat amazing sushi while in Seattle at Miyabi Sushi.
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Get a beautiful lei or gift at Native Intelligence, here in Wailuku
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Discover serenity in the 1 King Bed Ocean View Bungalow. Start your day on the breezy private lanai, wrapped in a plush robe with a warm cup of coffee, soaking in the magnificent ocean views and the beauty of a perfect Maui morning. Featuring vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, a dining table, and a wet bar, this bungalow is the ideal base for exploring the island or enjoying a peaceful retreat in your own private oasis.
Retails: $2300
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Located right on famous Ka’anapali Beach, Leilani’s offers the perfect vantage point for amazing views of the Pacific framed by the islands of Lanai and Molokai while savoring a menu of fresh Island fish, seafood, prime steaks and ribs.
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Win 2 Round Trip Tickets to anywhere in the continental United States that Alaska Airlines flies.
Retail: $1500
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Located on Lower Main St, this local staple is a perfect date spot or family outing. Bid on this $50 gift card and surprise your loved one with a great lunch or dinner at Tiffanyʻs.
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Totaling $100 in retail value, these 2 $50 Gen BBQ gift cards will allow you to take someone out for dinner at this great all you can eat spot in Kahului.
Starting bid
Totaling $100 in retail value, these 2 $50 MARCOS gift cards will allow you to take someone out for dinner at this great all you can eat spot in Kahului.
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