Paul Guizlo Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025-2026

I have a goal to raise $100 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards our Blue and Gold Banquet Celebration.



If I am the highest fundraiser I can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in my Cub Scout Journey.



I would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.