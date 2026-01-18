Epsilon Xi Chapter Of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated

Epsilon Xi Chapter Of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated

Paul Pradia Golf Tournament

6801 Freeport Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95822, USA

🏌🏽Lone Ranger
$125

Perfect for solo golfers looking to enjoy a full day of golf, food, and fun!

🌟 The Lone Ranger Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 1 golfer ticket
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with FREE lunch


🤘🏽The Fade & The Draw
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Perfect for pairs ready to enjoy a great day on the course filled with golf, food, and fun!

🌟 The Fade & The Draw Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 2 golfer tickets
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag for each golfer
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with FREE lunch
🕳️The Holey Trinity
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Perfect for a trio ready to enjoy a great day on the course with food, fun, and friendly competition!

🌟 The Holey Trinity Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 3 golfer tickets
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag for each golfer
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with FREE lunch
⛳ The Dream Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab your team and enjoy a full day of golf, fun, and fellowship!

🌟 The Dream Team Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 4 golfer tickets
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag for each golfer
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with lunch
Tee Box Sponsorship 💼
$100

📣 Promote your business by sponsoring a hole at our event!

✨ Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🏌️‍♂️ Your business name and logo displayed at a designated tee box
  • 👀 Excellent exposure to all participating golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $100
  • ⏰ Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission: Email your logo to
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
🏆 Corporate Sponsorship Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be recognized as a premier supporter of our event with top‑tier exposure and exclusive perks.

🌟 Sponsorship Benefits:

  • 🌐 Prominent listing on the event website, all banners, and advertisements
  • 🏌️‍♂️ Company name & logo showcased on a golf hole with a tee box sign
  • 🖼️ Featured placement on the main sponsor banner
  • 🧾 Company name & logo included on official event materials
  • 🏅 Appreciation plaque presented to your organization
  • 🎤 Special sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • Hole Sponsorship with box sign included
  • 👕 Two Dream Teams8 golfers’ total

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $3,000
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
💜Purple Sponsorship Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Stand out as a valued supporter of our event with strong brand visibility and exclusive recognition.

🌟 Package Includes:

  • 🌐 Prominent listing on the event website, all event banners, and advertisements
  • 🏌️‍♂️ Company name & logo prominently displayed on a golf hole with a tee box sign
  • 🖼️ Featured placement on the sponsor banner
  • 🧾 Company name & logo included on official event materials
  • 🏅 Appreciation plaque to recognize your support
  • 🎤 Sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • Hole Sponsorship with box sign
  • 👕 The Dream Team4 golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $2,000
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
🌟 Gold Sponsorship Package
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support the event and gain meaningful visibility with this impactful sponsorship level.

  • 🎤 Sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • Hole Sponsorship with a box sign
  • 👕 The Dream Team4 golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $1,000
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
🥉 Bronze Sponsorship Package
$500

Show your support and be recognized as part of a great cause with this accessible sponsorship option.

🌟 Bronze Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🎤 Sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • 👕 The Dream Team4 golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $500
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]

