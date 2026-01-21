Paul Strickland Workshop and Concert

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for the 4:30 pm Workshop, "Reupholstering Folk Tales," and the 7:00 pm Storytelling Concert with a seat guaranteed in the first two rows. Your seat is not assigned, but you can choose a seat in the first two rows.
This ticket is for the 4:30 pm Workshop, "Reupholstering Folk Tales," and the 7:00 pm Storytelling Concert. Seats are General Admission.
4:30 - 6:00 pm Join us for a lively workshop on "Reupholstering Folk Tales" with Paul Strickland.
7:00 - 8:30 pm Storytelling Concert, with a guaranteed seat in the first two rows. Your seat is not assigned, but you can choose a seat in the first two rows.
7:00 - 8:30 pm Seating is General Admission.
This ticket is for the recording of the storytelling concert. It will be sent to you shortly afterward.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!