Storytelling Association of Alta California

Storytelling Association of Alta California

Paul Strickland Workshop and Concert

28 Orinda Way

Orinda, CA 94563, USA

Workshop & Concert with Reserved Section Seating
$55

This ticket is for the 4:30 pm Workshop, "Reupholstering Folk Tales," and the 7:00 pm Storytelling Concert with a seat guaranteed in the first two rows. Your seat is not assigned, but you can choose a seat in the first two rows.

Workshop and Storytelling Concert
$45

This ticket is for the 4:30 pm Workshop, "Reupholstering Folk Tales," and the 7:00 pm Storytelling Concert. Seats are General Admission.

In-Person Workshop Only "Reupholstering Folk Tales"
$25

4:30 - 6:00 pm Join us for a lively workshop on "Reupholstering Folk Tales" with Paul Strickland.

Storytelling Concert with Reserved Section Seating
$35

7:00 - 8:30 pm Storytelling Concert, with a guaranteed seat in the first two rows. Your seat is not assigned, but you can choose a seat in the first two rows.

Storytelling Concert
$25

7:00 - 8:30 pm Seating is General Admission.

Virtual Ticket
$15

This ticket is for the recording of the storytelling concert. It will be sent to you shortly afterward.

