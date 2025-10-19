Hosted by

Paulie Pryce Cortez Memorial Foundation

Paulie Pryce Cortez Memorial Foundation's Silent Auction

515 N I St, Tulare, CA 93274, USA

1. Bloody Mary basket item
$15

Starting bid

Bloody mary kit

2. Ulta basket item
$20

Starting bid

value $600

3. Day of the Dead item
$10

Starting bid

vodka, candles, day of dead decor

4. Charcuterie basket item
$15

Starting bid

lazy Susan, serving board, all the good things charcuterie

5. Pickle backs item
$10

Starting bid

jameson, shot glasses, pickle juice shots

6. Las Vegas 126 proof Rum item
$20

Starting bid

Overproof Rum. 126% Rum. Guaranteed to knock you on your bum

7. S’more item
$15

Starting bid

Electric s’more cooker, and all the fixings

8. Halloween box w/ books item
$15

Starting bid

Books, candy, mugs, goodies

9. Boooo family game night item
$10

Starting bid

Candy, snacks, card games.

10. Family game night item
$10

Starting bid

Card games, candy, snacks

11. Texas Road House item
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for 2! Peanuts, goodies

12. Wine Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Wine wine wine

Blankie

Fireball just because

Wine opener

Glasses

13. Junction 35 Whiskey item
$15

Starting bid

Black cherry whiskey from Tennessee

Wooden whisky cups

14. Junction 35 Tennessee Whiskey item
$15

Starting bid

Junction 35 Tennessee whiskey

Wooden whiskey cups

15. Tea brewing system item
$20

Starting bid

T brewing system with several boxes of tea and tea cups

16. Humidor and cigars item
$40

Starting bid

Humidor and cigars

17. Cat Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Value coming in at $600 this basket also includes a $100 gift certificate for the store

18. Dog basket item
$25

Starting bid

Value $600 includes $100 gift certificate for store

19. Women’s Ray Ban glasses item
$20

Starting bid

Ray-Ban glasses value $296 women’s

20. Men’s Ray-Ban aviators item
$25

Starting bid

Value $296 Ray-Ban men’s sunglasses

21. Pink cobalt tool kit / refrigerator item
21. Pink cobalt tool kit / refrigerator
$15

Starting bid

Nails, lip, gloss, nail polish face, masks, pink cobalt, toolbox, and mini fridge

22. Chris McDonald shooter McGavin happy Gilmore item
$15

Starting bid

McDonald autographed bobble head happy Gilmore jersey. Happy Gilmore shirt.

23. Halloween basket item
$20

Starting bid

Value $150 Halloween blowup toys, decorations blanket

24. Nerf gun bundle item
$20

Starting bid

A bunch of Nerf guns and bullets

25. Raider basket item
$20

Starting bid

Raider cup bottle opener, alcohol custom PC raider blanket

Value $225

26. Makers mark whiskey, canister set item
$20

Starting bid

Whiskey, canister, set makers, mark and nuts

27. Jack Daniels whiskey smoking kit item
27. Jack Daniels whiskey smoking kit
$15

Starting bid

Bottle of Tennessee whiskey, Jack Daniels, a whiskey, smoking kit candle goodies

28. Tennis basket item
$15

Starting bid

Tennis racket balls, and one free tennis lesson

29. Let’s party neon basket item
29. Let’s party neon basket
$15

Starting bid

Cocktail maker, Bluetooth speaker candle alcohol, neon signs

30. Coffee basket item
$20

Starting bid

Coffee, pot syrup, coffee container, and holder

31. Blue ice chest with liquor item
$40

Starting bid

Over $250 worth of alcohol in a blue igloo ice chest

32. Teal ice chest with alcohol item
$40

Starting bid

Over $250 worth of alcohol until igloo ice chest

33. Movie night popcorn maker item
$25

Starting bid

Popcorn maker season salt candy everything you need for movie night at home

34. Private wine class for 10 item
34. Private wine class for 10
$25

Starting bid

Private wine class at total wine and more.

Value $600

35. Tommy’s gift certificate item
35. Tommy’s gift certificate
$20

Starting bid

Value $100

36. PhotoBooth Rental item
$25

Starting bid

Value $325

4 hours of PhotoBooth rental

37. Shohei Ohtani item
37. Shohei Ohtani
$25

Starting bid

Shohei Ohtani Bobble Head, framed photo, and dodgers apparel.

38. Casino Basket item
38. Casino Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate, Vouchers, 2 concert tickets, and eagle mountain merch.

39. Gift Card & Lotto Tickets item
$10

Starting bid

Festive Tree with an Assortment of Gift Cards and Lotto Tickets

40. Charcuterie Board and Gift Certificate item
$20

Starting bid

Charcuterie Board with $100 Gift Certificate

41. Cookie Assortment item
$15

Starting bid

Assortment of Cookies and a 3 tier Display

42. Doggy Basket item
$20

Starting bid

doggy Starter basket with cute apparel

43. Handmade Bag item
$15

Starting bid

Handmade bag with Business Card

44. Jewelry Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Assortment of Jewelry with a holder and mirror

45. Sno Shack Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Assortment of Snacks and Sno shack bin

46. Halloween Goodie Basket item
$20

Starting bid

Halloween Desserts and House Decorations

47. Galaxy Theater Basket item
$25

Starting bid

4 movie tickets, large bag of popcorn, assortment of snacks & movie posters.

48. Casino Basket item
48. Casino Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certficates, Vouchers, 2 Concert tickets & casino apparel.

49. Starbucks Cup and gift card item
$15

Starting bid

10 gift card and cute starbucks cups

50. Whiskey Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Gentlemens Jack Whiskey, whiskey glasses, and snacks.

51. Poker Basket item
$30

Starting bid

Poker Set, Tequila and Whiskey bottle and snacks

52. Michelada Basket item
$20

Starting bid

6 pack, michelada mix, cups, mugs and snacks.

53. Pet Basket item
$25

Starting bid

Festive Candles, Quilt, and Voucher for Pet Portraits($300 value)

54. Board & Whiskey Set item
$25

Starting bid

Custom PPCMF Charcuterie Board & Whiskey w/ glass

55. Humidor & Cigars item
$40

Starting bid

$250 Value Humidor and Cigar Basket

56. Bowlero Gift Certficate item
$25

Starting bid

Bowlero Goft Certificate and Arcade Cards

57. Adventure Park Voucher item
$25

Starting bid

5 2 hour play passes valued at $200

58. Nothing Bundt Cake item
$20

Starting bid

Red Velvet Bundt Cake

59. Yard and House Sign item
59. Yard and House Sign
$20

Starting bid

Recliner item
Recliner
$50

Starting bid

Recliner valued at 499.99

Portuguese Desserts item
$10

Starting bid

