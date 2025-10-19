Paulie Pryce Cortez Memorial Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
515 N I St, Tulare, CA 93274, USA
Starting bid
Bloody mary kit
Starting bid
value $600
Starting bid
vodka, candles, day of dead decor
Starting bid
lazy Susan, serving board, all the good things charcuterie
Starting bid
jameson, shot glasses, pickle juice shots
Starting bid
Overproof Rum. 126% Rum. Guaranteed to knock you on your bum
Starting bid
Electric s’more cooker, and all the fixings
Starting bid
Books, candy, mugs, goodies
Starting bid
Candy, snacks, card games.
Starting bid
Card games, candy, snacks
Starting bid
Dinner for 2! Peanuts, goodies
Starting bid
Wine wine wine
Blankie
Fireball just because
Wine opener
Glasses
Starting bid
Black cherry whiskey from Tennessee
Wooden whisky cups
Starting bid
Junction 35 Tennessee whiskey
Wooden whiskey cups
Starting bid
T brewing system with several boxes of tea and tea cups
Starting bid
Humidor and cigars
Starting bid
Value coming in at $600 this basket also includes a $100 gift certificate for the store
Starting bid
Value $600 includes $100 gift certificate for store
Starting bid
Ray-Ban glasses value $296 women’s
Starting bid
Value $296 Ray-Ban men’s sunglasses
Starting bid
Nails, lip, gloss, nail polish face, masks, pink cobalt, toolbox, and mini fridge
Starting bid
McDonald autographed bobble head happy Gilmore jersey. Happy Gilmore shirt.
Starting bid
Value $150 Halloween blowup toys, decorations blanket
Starting bid
A bunch of Nerf guns and bullets
Starting bid
Raider cup bottle opener, alcohol custom PC raider blanket
Value $225
Starting bid
Whiskey, canister, set makers, mark and nuts
Starting bid
Bottle of Tennessee whiskey, Jack Daniels, a whiskey, smoking kit candle goodies
Starting bid
Tennis racket balls, and one free tennis lesson
Starting bid
Cocktail maker, Bluetooth speaker candle alcohol, neon signs
Starting bid
Coffee, pot syrup, coffee container, and holder
Starting bid
Over $250 worth of alcohol in a blue igloo ice chest
Starting bid
Over $250 worth of alcohol until igloo ice chest
Starting bid
Popcorn maker season salt candy everything you need for movie night at home
Starting bid
Private wine class at total wine and more.
Value $600
Starting bid
Value $100
Starting bid
Value $325
4 hours of PhotoBooth rental
Starting bid
Shohei Ohtani Bobble Head, framed photo, and dodgers apparel.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate, Vouchers, 2 concert tickets, and eagle mountain merch.
Starting bid
Festive Tree with an Assortment of Gift Cards and Lotto Tickets
Starting bid
Charcuterie Board with $100 Gift Certificate
Starting bid
Assortment of Cookies and a 3 tier Display
Starting bid
doggy Starter basket with cute apparel
Starting bid
Handmade bag with Business Card
Starting bid
Assortment of Jewelry with a holder and mirror
Starting bid
Assortment of Snacks and Sno shack bin
Starting bid
Halloween Desserts and House Decorations
Starting bid
4 movie tickets, large bag of popcorn, assortment of snacks & movie posters.
Starting bid
Gift Certficates, Vouchers, 2 Concert tickets & casino apparel.
Starting bid
10 gift card and cute starbucks cups
Starting bid
Gentlemens Jack Whiskey, whiskey glasses, and snacks.
Starting bid
Poker Set, Tequila and Whiskey bottle and snacks
Starting bid
6 pack, michelada mix, cups, mugs and snacks.
Starting bid
Festive Candles, Quilt, and Voucher for Pet Portraits($300 value)
Starting bid
Custom PPCMF Charcuterie Board & Whiskey w/ glass
Starting bid
$250 Value Humidor and Cigar Basket
Starting bid
Bowlero Goft Certificate and Arcade Cards
Starting bid
5 2 hour play passes valued at $200
Starting bid
Red Velvet Bundt Cake
Starting bid
Starting bid
Recliner valued at 499.99
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!