Pause in the Pines - Women's Camping Retreat

Creedmoor

NC (Address will be shared upon registration)

Nest
$249

Everything you need for a restorative weekend in the pines with no meals included. Perfect for those who prefer to bring their own food or keep things simple.
Included:

  • Daily Yoga: Gentle, outdoor yoga sessions to start and end your day.
  • Foraging Hike: Guided hike to explore and learn about local plants and edible treasures.
  • Kayaking: A peaceful paddle on the water, connecting with nature.
  • S’mores: Classic campfire treat under the stars.
  • Movie in the Woods: Cozy outdoor movie experience, surrounded by nature.
  • Crafts: Relaxing, creative activities for all to enjoy.
  • Game Night: A fun evening of games and camaraderie.
Perch
$369

A step up in comfort with delicious meals to keep you fueled and ready for adventure.
Includes everything from The Nest, plus:

  • 4 Meals: Catered breakfast, dinner, and coffee or tea (Friday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, Saturday dinner).
  • Pause in the Pines Sticker: A souvenir to remember your weekend.
Soar
$499

Our VIP experience with extra touches and premium perks for the ultimate retreat weekend.
Includes everything from The Perch, plus:

  • Early Check-In: Start your weekend with extra time to settle in.
  • Sound Bath: A restorative sound bath under the pines on Friday afternoon.
  • Commemorative Shirt: A keepsake shirt to remember your retreat experience.
  • Preferred Tent Location: Reserve your ideal spot in advance.
  • Morning Coffee or Tea Delivery: Freshly brewed and delivered right to your tent.
  • Personalized Insulated Cup: A custom, reusable cup to enjoy throughout the weekend and take home.
Add- On: Premium Tent Set Up with Cot and Linens
$99

Does the idea of having a tent set up and a bed made, ready and waiting for you when you arrive, sound like a dream? Make it a reality with this add-on!


Please note: This option can be added to any Nest, Perch, or Soar ticket package but does not replace event registration.

Add- On: Pause in the Pines Sticker
$5

A sticker is included with a Perch or Soar ticket

Add- On: Pause in the Pines T-Shirt
$20

A t-shirt is included with a Soar ticket

Add- On: Pause in the Pines Insulated Cup
$25

A cup is included with a Soar ticket

