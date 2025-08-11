Pause in the Pines - Women's Camping Retreat

Hosted by
About this event
NC (Address will be shared upon registration)
Everything you need for a restorative weekend in the pines with no meals included. Perfect for those who prefer to bring their own food or keep things simple.
Included:
A step up in comfort with delicious meals to keep you fueled and ready for adventure.
Includes everything from The Nest, plus:
Our VIP experience with extra touches and premium perks for the ultimate retreat weekend.
Includes everything from The Perch, plus:
Does the idea of having a tent set up and a bed made, ready and waiting for you when you arrive, sound like a dream? Make it a reality with this add-on!
Please note: This option can be added to any Nest, Perch, or Soar ticket package but does not replace event registration.
A sticker is included with a Perch or Soar ticket
A t-shirt is included with a Soar ticket
A cup is included with a Soar ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!