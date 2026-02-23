Pause in the Pines - Women's Outdoor Retreat, Spring 2026

Hosted by
About this event
NC (Address will be shared upon registration)
Our VIP experience with extra touches and premium perks for the ultimate retreat weekend.
Includes everything from The Perch, plus:
A step up in comfort with delicious meals to keep you fueled and ready for adventure.
Includes everything from The Nest, plus:
Everything you need for a restorative weekend in the pines with no meals included. Perfect for those who prefer to bring their own food or keep things simple.
Included:
Does the idea of having a tent set up and a bed made, ready and waiting for you when you arrive, sound like a dream? Make it a reality with this add-on!
Please note: This option can be added to any Nest, Perch, or Soar ticket package but does not replace event registration.
A sticker is included with a Perch or Soar ticket
A t-shirt is included with a Soar ticket
A cup is included with a Soar ticket
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!