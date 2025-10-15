Pave the Way

Bricks are 4x8 and include three lines of text.





Make sure the number of bricks you select here matches the number of bricks you ordered.





Note that the 'Help keep Zeffy free for St. James' is an optional addition to your payment. You can select other and only pay for the brick itself. St. James will receive 100% of your payment.





Bricks will be installed in the Spring of 2026. Space is limited, so place your order as soon as possible.