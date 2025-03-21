Pavilion Rental

Rental requires $250 payment: - $150 is for rental fee and $100 is deposit.
Your rental date is not confirmed until payment is received
-Your $100 deposit (less any fees incurred) will be mailed to you after inspection.
The following fees will be deducted from your deposit if any infractions have occurred:
• Garbage not removed - $20
• Utensils, grill, or coffee urns left dirty - $20
• Food left in the refrigerator - $20
• Lost or not returned key - $20
• Damaged or missing items will be charged at cost to repair or replace.
Rental requires $250 payment: - $150 is for rental fee and $100 is deposit.
Your rental date is not confirmed until payment is received
-Your $100 deposit (less any fees incurred) will be mailed to you after inspection.
The following fees will be deducted from your deposit if any infractions have occurred:
• Garbage not removed - $20
• Utensils, grill, or coffee urns left dirty - $20
• Food left in the refrigerator - $20
• Lost or not returned key - $20
• Damaged or missing items will be charged at cost to repair or replace.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!