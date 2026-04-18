Pavilion Reservation

Offered by
About this shop
2 hours of reserved pavilion space for 20 people
Use of grill
Clean-up
Per Person
2 hours of reserved pavilion space for 20 people
Dedicated Event Coordinator
White Table cloths and setup assistance
Coordinated activties (chosen from selection ahead of time, additional charges may apply with some activities)
Use of grill
Clean-up
Per Person
2 hours of reserved pavilion space for 20 people
Dedicated Event Coordinator
White Table cloths and setup assistance
Coordinated activties (chosen from selection ahead of time, additional charges may apply with some activities)
3 large cheese or pepperoni pizzas
1 drink person
All utensils, plates, cups, napkins provided
Use of grill
Clean-up
Per Person
Add on to the rental hours of the pavilion space
$
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