Offered by

Wilton Youth Center

About this shop

Pavilion Reservation

Basic Pavilion Rental
$225

2 hours of reserved pavilion space for 20 people

Use of grill

Clean-up

0
Basic - Additional Guests
$10

Per Person

0
Upgraded Pavilion Rental
$300

2 hours of reserved pavilion space for 20 people

Dedicated Event Coordinator

White Table cloths and setup assistance

Coordinated activties (chosen from selection ahead of time, additional charges may apply with some activities)

Use of grill

Clean-up

0
Upgrade - Additional Guests
$12

Per Person

0
Premium Pavilion Rental
$450

2 hours of reserved pavilion space for 20 people

Dedicated Event Coordinator

White Table cloths and setup assistance

Coordinated activties (chosen from selection ahead of time, additional charges may apply with some activities)

3 large cheese or pepperoni pizzas

1 drink person

All utensils, plates, cups, napkins provided

Use of grill

Clean-up

0
Premium - Additional Guests
$14

Per Person

0
Pavilion Rental - Additional Hour
$50

Add on to the rental hours of the pavilion space

0
Add a donation for Wilton Youth Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!