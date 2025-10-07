Pawfect Match Rescue & Rehabilitation's Tails of Hope Gala Silent Auction 2

auctionV2.input.startingBid
A variety of games and activities for the whole family.
Set of three metal kitchen cannisters.
Bags for several occasions. Crossbody purse, Vera Bradley wet clothing bag.
Includes dog puzzle, ceramic dog bowl, and dog decor for your room or your dog's room.
Space-themed tote contains two fleece throws
Relax with the essential oil diffuser and journal to collect your thoughts.
Includes wet and dry dog food, toys, and leash from Tractor Supply.
Tote from Tito's Vodka includes 2 bottles of Tito's vodka and Tito's swag for you and your pup. (Adult rain poncho, clear belt bag, sunglasses, dog bowl, collars, dog toy)
Dog paw print themed handmade charcuterie board
Handmade cutting board for a dog mom from Hatchet and Hew Woodcraft.
Handmade dog-themed lap quilt throw.
Kong brand dog and cat toys, treats, and tools.
Ever dreamed of your pup as a pumpkin? Or a kitty as Count Cat-ula? Bid on a custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait of your pet (one pet per painting) dressed in a fun costume of your choice.
From spooky to silly, your furry friend will be forever immortalized in festive style. Perfect for pet lovers who want a playful keepsake that's equal parts adorable and boo-tiful.
Valued at $300, this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted portrait is guaranteed to be a treat (no tricks here!).
Immortalize your furry (or scaled!) best friend with a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted pet portrait! This prize includes one custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait of your pet, lovingly created by a professional artist. Whether your pup is playful, your cat is classy, or your lizard rules the living room, their personality will shine through in vibrant, lasting color.
A hand-painted keepsake valued at $300, this portrait is the paw-fect way to celebrate your beloved companion and treasure them for years to come.
Step into the world of imagination with a custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait inspired by your favorite fantasy characters! From the whimsical charm of Studio Ghibli to the colorful worlds of cute video games, this painting will capture the magic and wonder of the characters you love most.
Whether it's a soot sprite, a forest spirit, or a cheerful gaming companion, this one-of-a-kind artwork (valued at $300) is sure to bring a touch of handmade enchantment to your walls.
Sometimes art isn't just about pets - it's about the worlds and stories that make us smile.
Includes a $100 Bella Trio gift card for the Bella Trio salon and a hair product gift set valued at $75.
Beautiful sterling silver set that works well with anything from your favorite pair of jeans to an elegant evening gown. Hand-forged right here in Raleigh, NC!
This prize includes a long weekend (Thursday through Monday) stay by the river at the COttage at Cedar Point. Visit the site to pick any available weekend. The cottage sleeps 4 and has 2 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Basket includes a Halloween tee (size large), socks and earrings.
Basket of skincare items includes:
Medica cleanser, eye cream, eye mask
Revision eye cream, boosting serum, defense repair serum
Skin better science neck correction cream
This wood-burning fire pit is the perfect addition to any backyard or patio area. Enjoy a warmly night with this stylish fire pit, which also could offer a casual table for drinks and food. The fire pit is designed with an outer ledge around the central fire area, allowing for convenient access to drinks and roasting supplies. Steel construction makes this outdoor fire pit durable and long-lasting.
Honor the memory of a beloved pet with this thoughtful pet cremation package donated by Paws Remembered Pet Aquamation Service.
Large wooden handmade flag. 37"Wx20"H
Decorated by hand, this whimsical chair is perfect for your home or classroom. Valued at $200
Treat your pup while supporting a paw-some cause! This SouthPaw Treats gift basket is packed with tail-wagging favorites — four 6-ounce bags of crunchy, human-grade dog treats in Peanut Butter, Apple, Cheddar, and Bacon Cheddar flavors. It also includes a fun snuffle mat for mental enrichment, a cuddly stuffed toy, and a few bouncy tennis balls for endless playtime. Perfect for pampering your best friend while helping dogs in need through Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation!
Five $40 value day school passes for Top Dog in Hillsborough, NC.
Three of the four paintings are pictured here. These are perfect to sit on small easels. They are colorful and beautifully done.
Keep your feet super happy with this awesome basket from Sole Dimensions in Wake Forest. In addition to all this amazing stuff you get two $50 gift cards.
This has Blantons, RD One, 2 kentucky bourbon glasses, a coaster, and kentucky bourbon chocolates.
This has Blantons, Evan Williams, a kentucky bourbon book, kentucky hot mix snack, kentucky bourbon chocolates, and a coaster
Titos vodka, martini shaker, 2 martini glasses, serving platters, table cloth, napkins, candle, note pad
