Pawfect Match Rescue & Rehabilitation's Tails of Hope Gala Silent Auction 2

Ever dreamed of your pup as a pumpkin? Or a kitty as Count Cat-ula? Bid on a custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait of your pet (one pet per painting) dressed in a fun costume of your choice.





From spooky to silly, your furry friend will be forever immortalized in festive style. Perfect for pet lovers who want a playful keepsake that's equal parts adorable and boo-tiful.





Valued at $300, this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted portrait is guaranteed to be a treat (no tricks here!).