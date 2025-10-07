eventClosed

Pawfect Match Rescue & Rehabilitation's Tails of Hope Gala Silent Auction 2

5617 Departure Dr #109, Raleigh, NC 27616, USA

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$15

A variety of games and activities for the whole family.

Metal Cannister Set
$5

Set of three metal kitchen cannisters.

Baking/Cookware Basket item
Baking/Cookware Basket
$15

Just Bag It
$10

Bags for several occasions. Crossbody purse, Vera Bradley wet clothing bag.

Kate Spade Wristlet
$25

Beth Bonar Handmade Purse
$10

Beth Bonar Handmade Purse - Gray
$8

Doggie Fun Basket
$10

Includes dog puzzle, ceramic dog bowl, and dog decor for your room or your dog's room.

Space Kids' Bedroom Tote item
Space Kids' Bedroom Tote
$10

Space-themed tote contains two fleece throws

Zen Basket item
Zen Basket
$10

Relax with the essential oil diffuser and journal to collect your thoughts.

Tractor Supply Dog Bucket
$10

Includes wet and dry dog food, toys, and leash from Tractor Supply.

Bulldog Throw Pillow
$10

Tailgate with Tito's Tote item
Tailgate with Tito's Tote
$15

Tote from Tito's Vodka includes 2 bottles of Tito's vodka and Tito's swag for you and your pup. (Adult rain poncho, clear belt bag, sunglasses, dog bowl, collars, dog toy)

Hatchet and Hew Woodcraft Handmade Charcuterie Board
$20

Dog paw print themed handmade charcuterie board

Hatchet and Hew Woodcraft Handmade Dog Mom Cutting Board
$15

Handmade cutting board for a dog mom from Hatchet and Hew Woodcraft.

Handmade Dog-themed Quilt
$25

Handmade dog-themed lap quilt throw.

Kong Dog and Cat Tote item
Kong Dog and Cat Tote
$20

Kong brand dog and cat toys, treats, and tools.

Spook-tacular Pet Portrait: Acrylic on Canvas by Bri Martin
$50

Ever dreamed of your pup as a pumpkin? Or a kitty as Count Cat-ula? Bid on a custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait of your pet (one pet per painting) dressed in a fun costume of your choice.


From spooky to silly, your furry friend will be forever immortalized in festive style. Perfect for pet lovers who want a playful keepsake that's equal parts adorable and boo-tiful.


Valued at $300, this one-of-a-kind, hand-painted portrait is guaranteed to be a treat (no tricks here!).

Custom Pet Portrait: Acrylic on Canvas by Bri Martin item
Custom Pet Portrait: Acrylic on Canvas by Bri Martin
$50

Immortalize your furry (or scaled!) best friend with a one-of-a-kind, hand-painted pet portrait! This prize includes one custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait of your pet, lovingly created by a professional artist. Whether your pup is playful, your cat is classy, or your lizard rules the living room, their personality will shine through in vibrant, lasting color.


A hand-painted keepsake valued at $300, this portrait is the paw-fect way to celebrate your beloved companion and treasure them for years to come.

Fantasy Animal Portrait: Acrylic on Canvas by Bri Martin item
Fantasy Animal Portrait: Acrylic on Canvas by Bri Martin
$50

Step into the world of imagination with a custom acrylic-on-canvas portrait inspired by your favorite fantasy characters! From the whimsical charm of Studio Ghibli to the colorful worlds of cute video games, this painting will capture the magic and wonder of the characters you love most.


Whether it's a soot sprite, a forest spirit, or a cheerful gaming companion, this one-of-a-kind artwork (valued at $300) is sure to bring a touch of handmade enchantment to your walls.


Sometimes art isn't just about pets - it's about the worlds and stories that make us smile.

Bella Trio Gift Card and Hair Care Products item
Bella Trio Gift Card and Hair Care Products
$40

Includes a $100 Bella Trio gift card for the Bella Trio salon and a hair product gift set valued at $75.

Kendra Kist Sterling Silver Bangle and Earrings item
Kendra Kist Sterling Silver Bangle and Earrings
$25

Beautiful sterling silver set that works well with anything from your favorite pair of jeans to an elegant evening gown. Hand-forged right here in Raleigh, NC!

Long weekend at the Cottage at Cedar Point item
Long weekend at the Cottage at Cedar Point
$250

This prize includes a long weekend (Thursday through Monday) stay by the river at the COttage at Cedar Point. Visit the site to pick any available weekend. The cottage sleeps 4 and has 2 bedrooms and 3 baths.

https://www.vrbo.com/1326896?dateless=true

Halloween Basket
$10

Basket includes a Halloween tee (size large), socks and earrings.

Skincare Basket
$30

Basket of skincare items includes:

Medica cleanser, eye cream, eye mask

Revision eye cream, boosting serum, defense repair serum

Skin better science neck correction cream

Ranch Fire Pit
$50

This wood-burning fire pit is the perfect addition to any backyard or patio area. Enjoy a warmly night with this stylish fire pit, which also could offer a casual table for drinks and food. The fire pit is designed with an outer ledge around the central fire area, allowing for convenient access to drinks and roasting supplies. Steel construction makes this outdoor fire pit durable and long-lasting.

Pet End of Life Package from Paws Remembered
$50

Honor the memory of a beloved pet with this thoughtful pet cremation package donated by Paws Remembered Pet Aquamation Service.

Wooden Flag
$40

Large wooden handmade flag. 37"Wx20"H

Dr. Seuss Reading Chair item
Dr. Seuss Reading Chair
$30

Decorated by hand, this whimsical chair is perfect for your home or classroom. Valued at $200

Pawfect Paws Gift Basket from SouthPaw Treats
$15

Treat your pup while supporting a paw-some cause! This SouthPaw Treats gift basket is packed with tail-wagging favorites — four 6-ounce bags of crunchy, human-grade dog treats in Peanut Butter, Apple, Cheddar, and Bacon Cheddar flavors. It also includes a fun snuffle mat for mental enrichment, a cuddly stuffed toy, and a few bouncy tennis balls for endless playtime. Perfect for pampering your best friend while helping dogs in need through Pawfect Match Rescue and Rehabilitation!

Five Day School Passes
$20

Five $40 value day school passes for Top Dog in Hillsborough, NC.


https://topdogtrainingandresort.com/

4 Small Hand-Painted Paintings item
4 Small Hand-Painted Paintings
$15

Three of the four paintings are pictured here. These are perfect to sit on small easels. They are colorful and beautifully done.

Sole Dimensions Basket
$60

Keep your feet super happy with this awesome basket from Sole Dimensions in Wake Forest. In addition to all this amazing stuff you get two $50 gift cards.

Kentucky Bourbon Basket 1
$50

This has Blantons, RD One, 2 kentucky bourbon glasses, a coaster, and kentucky bourbon chocolates.

Kentucky Bourbon Basket 2
$50

This has Blantons, Evan Williams, a kentucky bourbon book, kentucky hot mix snack, kentucky bourbon chocolates, and a coaster

Martini entertaining basket
$35

Titos vodka, martini shaker, 2 martini glasses, serving platters, table cloth, napkins, candle, note pad

