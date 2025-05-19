Pawp-Up Auction Fundraiser - May 2025

We absolutely adore Mr Scott and his lunchtime jokes! Treat your student to a special VIP lunch with Mr. Scott. We'll treat them to their favorite meal from McDonald's and have it delivered to the school! This auction item promises a memorable time they won’t forget!
Front row seat the the 5th Grade Celebration
$50
Starting bid
Don't miss this opportunity to get unobstructed photos of your 5th grader! We will reserve up to five (5) front row seats for you and your family to feel truly VIP at the special moving up Celebration! We're not crying, you're crying!
