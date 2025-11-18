Sales closed

Pawp-Up Auction - November 2025

Pick-up location

3281 Banner Rd SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366, USA

Students Choice - PE Game item
$25

Starting bid

What is your student's favorite PE game?? This auction item earns them the power to CHOOSE their favorite game for their class to play at PE for a day!!

Class Lunch Pizza Party item
$25

Starting bid

Your student will become a class HERO!! Gaining bragging rights and cheesy goodness for the whole class!!

Breakfast With The Bunnies item
$25

Starting bid

Is some one on one time with Mrs. Watkin's bunnies more your student's speed? We'll provide the donuts, the bunnies will provide the fuzzy cuteness!!

