Pawp-Up Auction - September 2025

Starting bid
FALL Parking Pass: Valid September 27th - March 1st.
SKIP THE LINE! With this VIP parking pass you’ll have a designated parking spot in the teachers parking lot near the gym, any time of day.
Starting bid
Your student will become a class HERO!! Gaining bragging rights and extra recess time for the entire class!!
Starting bid
STUDENT'S TOP CHOICE!! We asked the experts and this is what they voted on!! Not one, but TWO class pajama days BACK to BACK!! We love it!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!