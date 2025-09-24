Sales closed

Pawp-Up Auction - September 2025

Pick-up location

3281 Banner Rd SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366, USA

Fall - VIP Parking Pass
Fall - VIP Parking Pass
$50

$50

FALL Parking Pass: Valid September 27th - March 1st.

SKIP THE LINE! With this VIP parking pass you’ll have a designated parking spot in the teachers parking lot near the gym, any time of day.

Extra Recess For Your Class!!
Extra Recess For Your Class!!
$25

$25

Your student will become a class HERO!! Gaining bragging rights and extra recess time for the entire class!!

Class Pajama Day x 2!!
Class Pajama Day x 2!!
$25

$25

STUDENT'S TOP CHOICE!! We asked the experts and this is what they voted on!! Not one, but TWO class pajama days BACK to BACK!! We love it!!

