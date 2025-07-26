Pawpaw Festival's Shop

Our official festival calendar is more than a way to keep track of the days—it’s a celebration of the elusive pawpaw fruit.





Each month features high-resolution photos submitted by our own community members, capturing the charm of everyday moments and scenic beauty. Alongside these images, you’ll find beloved local recipes that have been shared across generations, bringing a taste of this unique fruit right into your home.





Whether you're from town or just visiting, this calendar is a keepsake you’ll treasure—and every purchase helps support future festivals full of creativity, authenticity, and fun.