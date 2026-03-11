Paws and Boogie Silent Auction

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A Once-in-a-Lifetime Collector’s Piece!
Get ready to bid on a show-stopping treasure that music fans only dream about! This stunning electric guitar has been personally autographed by seven of the biggest global superstars in music today—making it an extraordinary centerpiece for any collection.
Featuring authentic signatures from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Adele, this guitar represents an incredible cross-generation lineup of chart-topping talent and cultural icons. Each artist has left their mark on this instrument, transforming it into a rare piece of modern music history.
Imagine displaying this guitar in your home, studio, or office—an eye-catching conversation starter that celebrates the voices and artistry that have defined a generation. From powerhouse vocals to record-breaking albums and unforgettable performances, these seven artists have collectively shaped the sound of contemporary pop.
Why this item is truly special:
Whether you’re a passionate fan, a serious memorabilia collector, or simply looking for the ultimate statement piece, this one-of-a-kind autographed guitar is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.
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Escape to Paradise – Luxury Vidanta Resort Getaway
Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package featuring luxury accommodations at the Mayan Palace within five spectacular Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco.
Each destination is a masterpiece, blending breathtaking natural beauty with world-class amenities and impeccable service. Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets stunning Caribbean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a charming coastal retreat with easy access to the vibrant experiences of Nuevo Vallarta. In Puerto Peñasco, experience the magical meeting of desert and sea—perfect for adventure by day and stargazing by night. Acapulco invites you to immerse yourself in its rich culture, lively nightlife, and miles of beautiful beachfront.
Whether you’re planning a romantic escape or an unforgettable family vacation, this package offers the perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and indulgence.
Discover the best of Mexico in style and comfort.
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The Big Fish 120 V1 offers stability and rock-solid performance you come to expect.
But it's not just about comfort, it’s also about feeling confident and safe when paddling, casting and yes, even standing! All Big Fish Kayaks were developed with a focus on stability and capacity, which is made possible through an innovative cathedral tri-hull design. The cathedral tri-hull features two outer pontoons along with a central pontoon with deep channels in between offering incredible primary and secondary stability.
All that comfort and stability aside, the Big Fish is made for fishing featuring the UNI-Track accessory attachment rail system, two built in flush mounted rod holders, horizontal rod storage with rod tip protection, a sturdy reinforced standing platform, storage space along the gunwales and wide-open bow and stern storage areas for easy gear access. Another key feature is the removable Sonar Pod, designed to help you install electronics such as fish finders with ease.
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Celebrate the magic of Oz with this beautifully framed, this piece measures 30” H x 22” W the highly anticipated film Wicked. This collectible piece is personally signed by an extraordinary lineup from the film, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M. Chu.
Elegantly framed and ready to display, this autographed poster captures the excitement of the beloved Broadway story brought to life on the big screen. Featuring signatures from the film’s leading stars and visionary director, it is a must-have for fans of musical theater, movie memorabilia collectors, and anyone who loves the world of Oz.
Whether displayed in a home theater, office, or memorabilia collection, this rare signed piece is a show-stopping keepsake that celebrates one of the most iconic musicals ever created.
Don’t miss your chance to own this enchanting piece of movie history!
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Making Memories Under the Stars – 3-Night Eco-Luxury Sky Dome Getaway for Two
Escape to the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona with this unforgettable 3-night eco-luxury Sky Dome experience for two guests. Perfect for adventurers, romantics, and stargazers alike, this unique getaway combines the serenity of nature with the comfort of upscale glamping.
Nestled beneath vast desert skies, your private Sky Dome offers panoramic views by day and a dazzling blanket of stars by night. Fall asleep under the Milky Way through the dome’s expansive skylight, surrounded by the peaceful sounds of the canyon landscape.
Your Experience Includes:
Whether you spend your days exploring dramatic canyon trails, photographing sweeping desert views, or simply relaxing in nature’s quiet beauty, each evening brings a magical sky filled with stars.
This is more than a trip—it’s a chance to disconnect from the everyday and reconnect with nature, adventure, and each other.
Create unforgettable memories under the stars in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring landscapes.
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Step into music history with this extraordinary piece of memorabilia celebrating one of the most influential bands of all time—The Beatles.
This stunning framed display 38" x 34" features the iconic album cover from Abbey Road, personally autographed by two legendary members of the band, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The album art captures the unforgettable crosswalk image outside Abbey Road Studios in London—one of the most recognized images in music history.
Beautifully framed for display, this collectible presentation also includes unused concert tickets and the official Beatles logo, making it a remarkable tribute to the band’s legacy. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a serious memorabilia collector, this piece offers a rare opportunity to own a signed artifact connected to one of the greatest albums ever recorded.
Perfect for a music room, office, or gallery wall, this framed collectible is more than décor—it's a conversation piece and a tangible connection to the golden age of rock.
A must-have for fans of classic rock and collectors of legendary music memorabilia. Bid high and bring home a piece of Beatles history!
Starting bid
Incredible Concert Getaway for Two
Bid on an unforgettable music experience! The winning bidder will enjoy a spectacular two-night concert getaway for two, choosing from some of the most iconic entertainment destinations in the country.
Select the experience that excites you most:
• Las Vegas – The Sphere: Experience a mind-blowing show at the revolutionary Sphere, where cutting-edge technology and immersive visuals transform live music into a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.
• Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Take in a legendary performance beneath the stars at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre, world-famous for its natural acoustics and stunning scenery.
• New York City – Broadway: Enjoy the magic of Broadway with tickets to a top theater production in the heart of New York’s Theater District.
• New Orleans – Jazz & Heritage Festival: Immerse yourself in the soulful sounds, vibrant culture, and incredible food of the renowned New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
• Nashville – The Grand Ole Opry: Step into country music history with a live performance at the legendary Grand Ole Opry.
This package includes two nights of accommodations for two and the opportunity to enjoy one of these extraordinary music experiences. Whether you prefer the energy of a world-class festival, the magic of Broadway, or the thrill of a legendary concert venue, this getaway promises memories that will last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Step into golf history with this extraordinary collector’s piece celebrating two of the greatest legends ever to grace the game. This Masters Tournament Flag, personally autographed by Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, brings together the signatures of two icons whose names are forever etched into the legacy of the Masters Tournament.
Beautifully custom framed in rich cherry wood 39” H x 27” W, this stunning display piece features:
With a combined 11 Masters victories between them, Nicklaus and Woods represent the pinnacle of excellence at Augusta. Having both signatures on a single Masters flag is exceptionally rare, making this a true centerpiece for any golf fan or sports memorabilia collector.
Whether you’re a passionate golfer, a lifelong fan of the Masters, or searching for an unforgettable showpiece, this framed display is more than memorabilia—it’s a celebration of greatness and one of golf’s most storied traditions.
Bid high and take home a piece of Masters history.
Starting bid
The Ultimate Golf Getaway – THE PLAYERS Championship Experience for Two
Step into the heart of golf’s most iconic stage with this unforgettable VIP experience at THE PLAYERS Championship at the legendary TPC Sawgrass. This exclusive package for two guests includes a three-night stay paired with world-class golf, luxury hospitality, and an unforgettable evening of fine dining.
Your experience begins with a three-night stay in comfortable accommodations, giving you plenty of time to soak in the excitement of one of the most prestigious tournaments in golf. Spend your days walking the fairways, watching the world’s top players take on the famed Stadium Course—including the legendary island green on the 17th hole.
To make the weekend even more memorable, you and your guest will enjoy a special dinner experience, the perfect opportunity to relax and savor exceptional cuisine after a day at the tournament.
Whether you’re a lifelong golf fan or simply looking for a one-of-a-kind getaway, this package delivers an incredible combination of championship golf, luxury hospitality, and unforgettable memories.
Package Includes:
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this once-in-a-lifetime golf experience!
Starting bid
Own a Piece of Miami Dolphins History
This extraordinary collector’s item features a Miami Dolphins helmet personally autographed by 11 legendary figures who helped shape the franchise into one of the NFL’s most iconic teams.
Signatures include:
Dan Marino • Don Shula • Mark Duper • Jason Taylor • Mark Clayton • Larry Csonka • Bob Griese • Cameron Wake • Ricky Williams • Larry Little • Zach Thomas
From Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino and the legendary coach Don Shula, to members of the undefeated 1972 team like Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, and Larry Little, this helmet represents generations of Dolphins greatness. The collection is completed by modern-era stars Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Cameron Wake, and fan favorite Ricky Williams, along with the dynamic “Marks Brothers” duo of Mark Clayton and Mark Duper.
The helmet is beautifully presented in a premium display case and includes a custom nameplate listing the Dolphins legends whose signatures make this piece truly special.
Whether you’re a lifelong Dolphins fan or a serious sports memorabilia collector, this one-of-a-kind display piece is a stunning tribute to the rich legacy of Miami football and a centerpiece for any home, office, or fan cave.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!