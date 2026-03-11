Paws and Boogie Silent Auction

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Collector’s Piece!

Get ready to bid on a show-stopping treasure that music fans only dream about! This stunning electric guitar has been personally autographed by seven of the biggest global superstars in music today—making it an extraordinary centerpiece for any collection.

Featuring authentic signatures from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Adele, this guitar represents an incredible cross-generation lineup of chart-topping talent and cultural icons. Each artist has left their mark on this instrument, transforming it into a rare piece of modern music history.

Imagine displaying this guitar in your home, studio, or office—an eye-catching conversation starter that celebrates the voices and artistry that have defined a generation. From powerhouse vocals to record-breaking albums and unforgettable performances, these seven artists have collectively shaped the sound of contemporary pop.

Why this item is truly special:

Signed by 7 world-renowned music icons

A unique collector’s item for pop music fans

Perfect for display in a music room, office, or entertainment space

An unforgettable centerpiece for any memorabilia collection

Whether you’re a passionate fan, a serious memorabilia collector, or simply looking for the ultimate statement piece, this one-of-a-kind autographed guitar is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.