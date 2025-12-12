Paws and Claws Presents the 5th Annual Hops & Hounds Fundraiser

Hosted by
Includes:
Why choose this ticket:
General Admission delivers the core Hops and Hounds experience. It is perfect for guests looking to enjoy great music, great drinks, and a fun, dog friendly atmosphere while supporting a meaningful cause.
Includes ALL General Admission benefits, PLUS:
Why choose this ticket:
VIP Admission offers enhanced comfort, added value, and exclusive perks. It is ideal for guests who want to elevate their event experience while enjoying extra inclusions and priority style access.
Includes:
Why choose this sponsorship:
The Silver Sponsor level is a strong entry point for businesses/individual looking to align with a trusted community event, gain visibility, and support both people and pets through meaningful impact.
Includes:
Why choose this sponsorship:
Gold Sponsorship blends guest experience with brand exposure. It is well suited for businesses/individuals seeking premium engagement, memorable client experiences, and elevated visibility throughout the event.
Includes:
Why choose this sponsorship:
Platinum Sponsorship is designed for businesses/individuals seeking maximum exposure, leadership visibility, and deep community impact. This level delivers premium recognition while positioning your brand at the forefront of a beloved annual event.
1 For $5
3 for $10
6 for $20
20 for 50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!