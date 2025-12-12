Paw It Forward With Paws And Claws Pet Care Inc

Paws and Claws Presents the 5th Annual Hops & Hounds Fundraiser

111 Parce Ave #5b

Fairport, NY 14450, USA

General Admission: $30
Includes:

  • Event admission for one guest and their dog
  • Complimentary hors d’oeuvres
  • Access to a curated selection of craft brews, whiskeys, and wines available for purchase
  • Live performance by award winning country music singer songwriter Claudia Hoyser
  • Access to the silent auction featuring creative, themed gift baskets from top local Rochester businesses


Why choose this ticket:

General Admission delivers the core Hops and Hounds experience. It is perfect for guests looking to enjoy great music, great drinks, and a fun, dog friendly atmosphere while supporting a meaningful cause.

VIP Admission: $60
Includes ALL General Admission benefits, PLUS:

  • One included drink ticket
  • Custom designed Hops and Hounds event t shirt
  • One ticket for 50/50 raffle
  • One complimentary Spin to Win Prize Wheel entry

Why choose this ticket:
VIP Admission offers enhanced comfort, added value, and exclusive perks. It is ideal for guests who want to elevate their event experience while enjoying extra inclusions and priority style access.

Silver Sponsor
Includes:

  • Business/Individual name and logo featured in the official event program
  • Recognition across event related social media platforms
  • Sponsor acknowledgment during live event announcements

Why choose this sponsorship:
The Silver Sponsor level is a strong entry point for businesses/individual looking to align with a trusted community event, gain visibility, and support both people and pets through meaningful impact.


Gold Sponsor
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes:

  • Five VIP Event Tickets
  • Five complimentary drink tickets
  • Five custom campaign t shirts
  • Five Spin to Win Prize Wheel entries
  • Five specially made dog bone treats
  • Early access to the silent auction
  • Exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity with performing artist Claudia Hoyser
  • Business/Individual name recognition in the event program and on social media

Why choose this sponsorship:
Gold Sponsorship blends guest experience with brand exposure. It is well suited for businesses/individuals seeking premium engagement, memorable client experiences, and elevated visibility throughout the event.

Platinum Sponsor
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

  • Ten VIP Event Tickets
  • Ten complimentary drink tickets
  • Ten custom campaign t shirts
  • Ten Spin to Win Prize Wheel entries
  • Ten specially made dog bone treats
  • Priority early access to the silent auction
  • Priority exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity with performing artist Claudia Hoyser
  • Prominent business/individual name and logo placement in the official event program
  • High visibility recognition across multiple social media platforms
  • Verbal recognition and featured sponsor spotlight during live event announcements
  • Recognition as a top tier event sponsor

Why choose this sponsorship:
Platinum Sponsorship is designed for businesses/individuals seeking maximum exposure, leadership visibility, and deep community impact. This level delivers premium recognition while positioning your brand at the forefront of a beloved annual event.

50/50 Raffle: 1 Ticket
1 For $5

50/50 Raffle: 3 Tickets
3 for $10

50/50 Raffle: 6 Tickets
6 for $20

50/50 Raffle: 20 Tickets
20 for 50

