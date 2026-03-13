Paws & Paint Black Lab Dresser: Rescue Art Auction for Hope's Rescue and Recovery Angels

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About this raffle
✨One-of-a-Kind Hand-Painted Rescue Black Labrador Retriever Dresser ✨
These stunning dressers are more than furniture — they are works of art created to give dogs a second chance at life.
Each dresser has been lovingly transformed by hand into a vibrant portrait celebrating the beauty, loyalty, and spirit of dogs. Every brushstroke reflects the mission of Hope’s Rescue and Recovery Angels — fighting every day to bring lost, abandoned, and forgotten dogs back to safety.
These pieces are completely unique. There will never be another exactly like them.
🖌 Features • Hand-painted original artwork
• Solid wood dresser restored and sealed for durability
• Statement piece for any room
• Perfect for dog lovers and art collectors
• Conversation piece with a powerful purpose
🐶 Why It Matters
Every dollar raised from this raffle helps fund:
• Lost dog search and recovery efforts
• Humane traps and recovery equipment
• Veterinary care for rescued dogs
• Foster and rehabilitation support
• Bringing frightened dogs safely home
When you bid, you are not just buying furniture.
You are helping save lives.
❤️ Somewhere out there tonight, a lost dog is waiting for help.
Your bid helps bring them home.
📣 Call To Action
Purchase. Share. Save a life.
Each ticket purchased gives you a chance to take home a one-of-a-kind piece of rescue art — and the knowledge that you helped give a voiceless dog another chance.
📍 All proceeds benefit
Hope’s Rescue and Recovery Angels
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!