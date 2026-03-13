Paws & Paint Black Lab Dresser: Rescue Art Auction for Hope's Rescue and Recovery Angels

✨One-of-a-Kind Hand-Painted Rescue Black Labrador Retriever Dresser ✨





These stunning dressers are more than furniture — they are works of art created to give dogs a second chance at life.

Each dresser has been lovingly transformed by hand into a vibrant portrait celebrating the beauty, loyalty, and spirit of dogs. Every brushstroke reflects the mission of Hope’s Rescue and Recovery Angels — fighting every day to bring lost, abandoned, and forgotten dogs back to safety.

These pieces are completely unique. There will never be another exactly like them.

🖌 Features • Hand-painted original artwork

• Solid wood dresser restored and sealed for durability

• Statement piece for any room

• Perfect for dog lovers and art collectors

• Conversation piece with a powerful purpose

🐶 Why It Matters

Every dollar raised from this raffle helps fund:

• Lost dog search and recovery efforts

• Humane traps and recovery equipment

• Veterinary care for rescued dogs

• Foster and rehabilitation support

• Bringing frightened dogs safely home

When you bid, you are not just buying furniture.

You are helping save lives.

❤️ Somewhere out there tonight, a lost dog is waiting for help.

Your bid helps bring them home.

📣 Call To Action

Purchase. Share. Save a life.

Each ticket purchased gives you a chance to take home a one-of-a-kind piece of rescue art — and the knowledge that you helped give a voiceless dog another chance.

📍 All proceeds benefit

Hope’s Rescue and Recovery Angels