National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network

Hosted by

National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network

About this event

Paws & Pours Fundraiser

The Millstone at Adams Pond

5301 Bluff Rd, Columbia, SC 29209, USA

General Admission
$250

Grants Entry to the Event with Full Bar and Dinner

Gun Dog Guardian
$2,500

Logo Inclusion on Event Signage, Reserved Seating for 4 Guests, Recognition during Program, Receives Sponsor Gift

The Quail Hunt
$5,000

Logo Inclusion on Event Signage, Reserved Seating for 6 Guests, Recognition during Program, Receives Sponsor Gift

The Pheasant Hunt
$10,000

Logo Inclusion on Event Signage, Reserved Table for 8 Guests, Ability to Set Up Display at Event, Recognition during Program, Receives Sponsor Gift

The Bird Dog
$15,000

Premier Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor in all Paws & Pours Promotions, PR, and Social Media; Prominent Logo Placement on Event Signage; Reserved VIP Table for 10 Guests each; Ability to Set Up Display at Event; Recognition in National Newsletter and Donor Spotlight Feature; Receives Sponsor Gift

Add a donation for National Brittany Rescue and Adoption Network

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