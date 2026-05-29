Paws & Pours Fundraiser

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About this event
5301 Bluff Rd, Columbia, SC 29209, USA
Grants Entry to the Event with Full Bar and Dinner
Logo Inclusion on Event Signage, Reserved Seating for 4 Guests, Recognition during Program, Receives Sponsor Gift
Logo Inclusion on Event Signage, Reserved Seating for 6 Guests, Recognition during Program, Receives Sponsor Gift
Logo Inclusion on Event Signage, Reserved Table for 8 Guests, Ability to Set Up Display at Event, Recognition during Program, Receives Sponsor Gift
Premier Recognition as a Presenting Sponsor in all Paws & Pours Promotions, PR, and Social Media; Prominent Logo Placement on Event Signage; Reserved VIP Table for 10 Guests each; Ability to Set Up Display at Event; Recognition in National Newsletter and Donor Spotlight Feature; Receives Sponsor Gift
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