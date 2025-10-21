Paws and Protectors 2026 Calendar

Offered by
Celebrate the bond between our community's heroes and their four-legged friends! The Paws & Protectors 2026 Calendar features Mineral Wells Police Department alongside some adorable pups- showcasing Strength, Compassion and whole lot of Heart! Proceeds will benefit Wagley Tails Dog Park
Turn up the heat with the Fire and Fur 2026 Calendar! This heartwarming (and a little sassy) collection features Mineral Wells firefighters teamed up with their favorite furry friends. Every month highlighting the courage and kindness that keeps our community safe- and the wagging tails that make it brighter! Proceeds support Waggley Tails Dog Park and raise awareness for Mineral Wells Animal Shelter
Support the our Mineral Wells Police Department and Wagley Tails Dog Park and with donation in lieu of a calendar!
Support the our Mineral Wells Fire Department and Wagley Tails Dog Park and with donation in lieu of a calendar!
