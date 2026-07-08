PAWS & PRs Drawing

🐾 Dog walking services from Dog Walker Helen Orzechowski-Ackerly (available in JC Heights or Hoboken for 7 walks; $175 value)

🐾 Barkbox gift card ($45 value)

🐾 Dogsters Ice Cream for dogs coupons (6 coupons for $30 total value)

🐾 Sauvignon Blanc from Madame Claude wine shop ($15 value)





🌟Total Value: $265🌟



