PAWS & PRs Drawing

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About this raffle
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🐾 Eufy Robotic Vacuum ($150 value)
🐾 Furbo Dog Camera for treats ($120 value)
🐾 Wags & Wine gift card ($110 value)
🐾 Dogsters Ice Cream for dogs coupons (6 coupons for $30 total value)
🌟Total Value: $410🌟
🐾 Doubleback Cabernet Sauvignon bottle ($150 value)
🐾 Base Body Spa gift card ($120 value)
🐾 Bergen Hall restaurant & bar gift card ($50 value)
🐾 Word Bookstore gift card & book ($50 value)
🐾 O Kafé Coffee + Food gift card ($25 value)
🌟Total Value: $395🌟
🐾 Pet Honesty treats & supplements ($150 value)
🐾 HomePod Mini ($129 value)
🐾 Besties Pet Co. gift card ($50 value)
🐾 Goldpaw gift card ($32 value)
🌟Total Value: $361🌟
🐾 Pet Honesty treats & supplements ($150 value)
🐾 Animal Biome gut mircobiome kit ($135 value)
🐾 Whole Pets Market basket ($100 value)
🐾 Brutus Broth bone broth basket ($57 value)
🌟Total Value: $442🌟
🐾 Animal Biome gut mircobiome kit ($135 value)
🐾 Fi Mini GPS Tracker promo code ($90 value)
🐾 Van Den Dogs training session (1 hour session; $80 value)
🐾 Kacoomi automatic pet feeder ($40 value)
🌟Total Value: $345🌟
🐾 Custom dog portrait session with Photography by Monnica ($250 value)
🐾 Chewy gift card ($50 value)
🌟Total Value: $300🌟
🐾 Ehlers Estate Cabernet Sauvignon bottle ($160 value)
🐾 Würstbar JC gift card ($50 value)
🐾 Rocky Horror Picture Show live movie experience at Art House Productions (2 tickets for 8.13.26 @ 7:30pm; $40 value)
🐾 902 Brewing Co. taproom and rooftop bar gift card ($25 value)
🌟Total Value: $275🌟
🐾 Dog walking services from Dog Walker Helen Orzechowski-Ackerly (available in JC Heights or Hoboken for 7 walks; $175 value)
🐾 Barkbox gift card ($45 value)
🐾 Dogsters Ice Cream for dogs coupons (6 coupons for $30 total value)
🐾 Sauvignon Blanc from Madame Claude wine shop ($15 value)
🌟Total Value: $265🌟
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!