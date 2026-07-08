The Dog Health Fund
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The Dog Health Fund

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The Dog Health Fund

About this raffle

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PAWS & PRs Drawing

Add a donation for The Dog Health Fund

$

Package #1: Petflix & Chill
$5

🐾 Eufy Robotic Vacuum ($150 value)

🐾 Furbo Dog Camera for treats ($120 value)

🐾 Wags & Wine gift card ($110 value)

🐾 Dogsters Ice Cream for dogs coupons (6 coupons for $30 total value)


🌟Total Value: $410🌟

Package #2: Treat Yo’ Self
$5

🐾 Doubleback Cabernet Sauvignon bottle ($150 value)

🐾 Base Body Spa gift card ($120 value)

🐾 Bergen Hall restaurant & bar gift card ($50 value)

🐾 Word Bookstore gift card & book ($50 value)

🐾 O Kafé Coffee + Food gift card ($25 value)


🌟Total Value: $395🌟


Package #3: Wag-worthy Swag
$5

🐾 Pet Honesty treats & supplements ($150 value)

🐾 HomePod Mini ($129 value)

🐾 Besties Pet Co. gift card ($50 value)

🐾 Goldpaw gift card ($32 value)


🌟Total Value: $361🌟

Package #4: Go with your Gut
$5

🐾 Pet Honesty treats & supplements ($150 value)

🐾 Animal Biome gut mircobiome kit ($135 value)

🐾 Whole Pets Market basket ($100 value)

🐾 Brutus Broth bone broth basket ($57 value)


🌟Total Value: $442🌟


Package #5: Level up your Pup
$5

🐾 Animal Biome gut mircobiome kit ($135 value)

🐾 Fi Mini GPS Tracker promo code ($90 value)

🐾 Van Den Dogs training session (1 hour session; $80 value)

🐾 Kacoomi automatic pet feeder ($40 value)


🌟Total Value: $345🌟


Package #6: Capture the Memories
$5

🐾 Custom dog portrait session with Photography by Monnica ($250 value)

🐾 Chewy gift card ($50 value)


🌟Total Value: $300🌟

Package #7: Date Night
$5

🐾 Ehlers Estate Cabernet Sauvignon bottle ($160 value)

🐾 Würstbar JC gift card ($50 value)

🐾 Rocky Horror Picture Show live movie experience at Art House Productions (2 tickets for 8.13.26 @ 7:30pm; $40 value)

🐾 902 Brewing Co. taproom and rooftop bar gift card ($25 value)


🌟Total Value: $275🌟


Package #8: Sit, Stay, Play
$5

🐾 Dog walking services from Dog Walker Helen Orzechowski-Ackerly (available in JC Heights or Hoboken for 7 walks; $175 value)

🐾 Barkbox gift card ($45 value)

🐾 Dogsters Ice Cream for dogs coupons (6 coupons for $30 total value)

🐾 Sauvignon Blanc from Madame Claude wine shop ($15 value)


🌟Total Value: $265🌟


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!