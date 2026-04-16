PAWS Bookish Auction

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Starting bid
Win a future box of your choice from Bromance Book Box. The winning bidder will be contacted by Bromance via email once the auction closes.
Bromance Book Box Donated
Shipping: International
Starting bid
Pride and Prejudice Rebind by booboobindery.
New - Made To Order
Finish Choices: Soft Touch Laminate (pictured) or Canvas (see etsy store for more pics!)
Binder Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Drown Me Gently
New, Mini Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Tereza Kane - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Storm And Sea
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Tereza Kane - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
One Year Second Base Patreon Membership
Author Donated
The winning bidder will be contacted by email once the auction closes
Starting bid
Rainbow Crate May 2025 Full Box
BOOK 1 - Where the River Meets the Soul by S. Nicole
BOOK 2 - Faces by A.M. Rose
New - Sealed
Rainbow Crate Book Box Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Rainbow Crate June 2025 Full Box
BOOK 1 - It’s A Queer, Queer Summer Anthology
BOOK 2 - Veil us in Gold by Shepard DiStasio
New - Sealed
Rainbow Crate Book Box Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
RAD August 2025 Full Box
BOOK 1 - Hide n’ Seek by Ashley Pines & Eden Emory
BOOK 2 - On Silver Shores by V. T. Hoàng
New - Sealed
Rainbow Crate Book Box Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
One Year All Access Level Patreon Membership
Author Donated
The winning bidder will be contacted by email once the auction closes.
Starting bid
Limitless Love: A Polyamorous Charity Anthology
Out Of Print - 2024
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Featuring stories from:
Sage Abbott, Aurora Crane, Colette Davison,
Abrianna Denae, E.M. Denning, Elouise East, MJ Green, J.L. Gribble, Leigh Kenzie, Michele Notaro
Author Signatures
Leigh Kenzie - Hand Signed
Abrianna Denae - Detached Bookplate
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
O Deadly Night Volume 2 is a Dark MM anthology
Out Of Print - 2023
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Featuring stories from:
Alex J. Adams, Sean Azinsalt, Bey Deckard, Abrianna Denae
Elouise R East, MJ Green, K.L. Hiers, Alexis Jane, Abigail Kade, Briar Kearney, Leigh Kenzie, Davidson King
Reese Knightley, Duckie Mack, R. Phoenix & Adara Wolf
Jack L. Pyke, Faith Ryan, Remi Varlow
Author Signatures
Leigh Kenzie - Hand Signed
Abrianna Denae - Detached Bookplate
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Vendetta Series Signed
New, Paperback Eight Book Series
Author Donated
Author Signature
Leigh Kenzie - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
God Of Fury Rebind with Solid Yellow Sprayed Edges and NSFW End Papers by Hey Chelli Pop Binds
New - Made To Order
Binder Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans
New, this item include both sets of 2 character cards
Dark Forces - Author K.M. Moronova
Author Digital Signature, Metallic Pink Foil, Painted Edges, Quotes
Edge of Darkness - Author Leigh Rivers
Author Digital Signature, Metallic Red Foil, Painted Edges, Quotes
Oaths & Obsessions Character Card Box Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: International
https://oathsandobsessions.com/
Some countries charge VAT or customs duties on imported goods. These fees are determined by your local government and are the buyer’s responsibility.
Starting bid
Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans
New, this item include both sets of 2 character cards
Iced Out - Author C.E. Ricci
Author Digital Signature, Foil Printing, Council Assessments & In-World Character Details
For the Fans - Author Nyla K.
Author Digital Signature, Metallic Blue Foil, Blue Painted Edges, Quotes
Oaths & Obsessions Character Card Box Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: International
https://oathsandobsessions.com/
Some countries charge VAT or customs duties on imported goods. These fees are determined by your local government and are the buyer’s responsibility.
Starting bid
Love and Burlesque Book Box
New, Paperback Copies of Allured and Devoted
2 Bookmarks, 1 Crochet book thong, 2 Stickers
Author Donated
Author Signature
Van R. Som - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Diabolical Romance Trilogy
New, Paperback Three Book Series
9X SFW and NSFW art prints
Author Donated
Author Signature
M.N. Bennet - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Chasing Riddick
New, Alternative Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Alexandrea St Pierre - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
The Mercenary and The Mortician
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Alexandrea St Pierre - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games
New, Hardcover. All books are unsigned.
Eternal Embers Book Box Donated.
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: International
https://eternalembersbookshop.com/
*DISCLAIMER FROM ETERNAL EMBERS TO INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS:* There may be import/custom and duty or tax charges for international customers. Eternal Embers Book Shop, LLC is not responsible for any of these fees that are charged to customers, and these fees must be paid for by the customer.
Starting bid
Kensley Panthers Omnibus
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Nicole Dykes - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Onyx Storm - First Edition
(Reader info provided - not verified)
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Iron Flame - First Edition
(Reader info provided - not verified)
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Fourth Wing - First Edition, Second Print
(Reader info provided - not verified)
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
The Serpent and The Wings of Night
Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition
Hardcover, Reverse Dustjacket
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Villains Of Lore
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Rain of Shadows and Endings
Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition
Hardcover, Reverse Dustjacket
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
The Enchanted Greenhouse
Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition
Hardcover, Signed Overlay
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
The Games God Plays
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
This Vicious Dream
Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
The Ever Seas - Book 1 and 2
Twisted Fantasy Edition. Hardcover
Sealed with 2 NSFW Art Prints
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Immortal Consequences
Fairyloot Edition
Hardcover, Reverse Dust Jacket
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
I'm Not In Love (I Promise)
New, Paperback
1 SFW and 1 NSFW art print. 2 Stickers
Author Donated
Author Signature
Lauren Greene - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Orphan Lost
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Renee Wittman - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Fae Fatale
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Renee Wittman - Hand Signed
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Untouchable
New, Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Sam Mariano - Hand Signed
Personalization Available On Request
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
The Boy On The Bridge
Paperback
Author Donated
Author Signature
Sam Mariano - Hand Signed
Personalization Available On Request
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Tempting Promises
New - Sealed
Hardcover
Reader Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
Blind Book - Choose Your Trope
All Options are 3+ out of 5 spice level
MM or FF: Dark Romance, Monster, Fantasy, Why Choose, Smut Over Plot, Sports, Mafia, Pitch Black
New - Paperback
Heatwave Books Donated
Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.
Shipping: US Only
Starting bid
2 X Pink GA tickets to our LoveNVegas 2026
Wild and Windy Event Donated
The winning bidder will be contacted by email once the auction closes.
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