PAWS Bookish Auction

Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games

New, Hardcover. All books are unsigned.

Eternal Embers Book Box Donated.





Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.





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*DISCLAIMER FROM ETERNAL EMBERS TO INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS:* There may be import/custom and duty or tax charges for international customers. Eternal Embers Book Shop, LLC is not responsible for any of these fees that are charged to customers, and these fees must be paid for by the customer.