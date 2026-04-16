P.A.W.S - Post Adoption & Welfare Support Program

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P.A.W.S - Post Adoption & Welfare Support Program

About this event

Sales closed

PAWS Bookish Auction

Bromance Book Box item
Bromance Book Box
$5

Starting bid

Win a future box of your choice from Bromance Book Box. The winning bidder will be contacted by Bromance via email once the auction closes.

Bromance Book Box Donated


Shipping: International

https://bromancebookbox.com/

Pride and Prejudice Rebind item
Pride and Prejudice Rebind item
Pride and Prejudice Rebind item
Pride and Prejudice Rebind
$5

Starting bid

Pride and Prejudice Rebind by booboobindery.

New - Made To Order

Finish Choices: Soft Touch Laminate (pictured) or Canvas (see etsy store for more pics!)

Binder Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.

Shipping: US Only

www.etsy.com/shop/booboobindery

Drown Me Gently - Signed item
Drown Me Gently - Signed item
Drown Me Gently - Signed item
Drown Me Gently - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Drown Me Gently

New, Mini Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Tereza Kane - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://www.allmylinks.com/terezakane

Storm And Sea - Signed item
Storm And Sea - Signed item
Storm And Sea - Signed item
Storm And Sea - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Storm And Sea

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Tereza Kane - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://www.allmylinks.com/terezakane

Onley James - Second Base One Year Patreon Membership item
Onley James - Second Base One Year Patreon Membership
$5

Starting bid

One Year Second Base Patreon Membership

Author Donated


The winning bidder will be contacted by email once the auction closes

https://www.patreon.com/cw/OnleyJames/membership

Rainbow Crate - Soulmates Full Box item
Rainbow Crate - Soulmates Full Box item
Rainbow Crate - Soulmates Full Box item
Rainbow Crate - Soulmates Full Box
$5

Starting bid

Rainbow Crate May 2025 Full Box

BOOK 1 - Where the River Meets the Soul by S. Nicole

BOOK 2 - Faces by A.M. Rose

New - Sealed

Rainbow Crate Book Box Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://rainbowcratebookbox.com/

Rainbow Crate - We're Here! We're Queer! Get Used To It! item
Rainbow Crate - We're Here! We're Queer! Get Used To It! item
Rainbow Crate - We're Here! We're Queer! Get Used To It! item
Rainbow Crate - We're Here! We're Queer! Get Used To It!
$5

Starting bid

Rainbow Crate June 2025 Full Box

BOOK 1 - It’s A Queer, Queer Summer Anthology

BOOK 2 - Veil us in Gold by Shepard DiStasio

New - Sealed

Rainbow Crate Book Box Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://rainbowcratebookbox.com/

Rainbow Crate RAD - I'd Kill For You - Full Box item
Rainbow Crate RAD - I'd Kill For You - Full Box item
Rainbow Crate RAD - I'd Kill For You - Full Box item
Rainbow Crate RAD - I'd Kill For You - Full Box
$5

Starting bid

RAD August 2025 Full Box

BOOK 1 - Hide n’ Seek by Ashley Pines & Eden Emory

BOOK 2 - On Silver Shores by V. T. Hoàng

New - Sealed

Rainbow Crate Book Box Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://rainbowcratebookbox.com/

Nicole Dykes - All Access One Year Patreon Membership item
Nicole Dykes - All Access One Year Patreon Membership
$5

Starting bid

One Year All Access Level Patreon Membership

Author Donated


The winning bidder will be contacted by email once the auction closes.

https://www.patreon.com/Nicoledykes

Limitless Love Anthology item
Limitless Love Anthology item
Limitless Love Anthology
$5

Starting bid

Limitless Love: A Polyamorous Charity Anthology

Out Of Print - 2024

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Featuring stories from:

Sage Abbott, Aurora Crane, Colette Davison,

Abrianna Denae, E.M. Denning, Elouise East, MJ Green, J.L. Gribble, Leigh Kenzie, Michele Notaro


Author Signatures

Leigh Kenzie - Hand Signed

Abrianna Denae - Detached Bookplate


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

O Deadly Night Volume 2: A Dark MM Charity Anthology item
O Deadly Night Volume 2: A Dark MM Charity Anthology item
O Deadly Night Volume 2: A Dark MM Charity Anthology
$5

Starting bid

O Deadly Night Volume 2 is a Dark MM anthology

Out Of Print - 2023

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Featuring stories from:

Alex J. Adams, Sean Azinsalt, Bey Deckard, Abrianna Denae

Elouise R East, MJ Green, K.L. Hiers, Alexis Jane, Abigail Kade, Briar Kearney, Leigh Kenzie, Davidson King

Reese Knightley, Duckie Mack, R. Phoenix & Adara Wolf

Jack L. Pyke, Faith Ryan, Remi Varlow


Author Signatures

Leigh Kenzie - Hand Signed

Abrianna Denae - Detached Bookplate


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

Vendetta Series - Signed item
Vendetta Series - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Vendetta Series Signed

New, Paperback Eight Book Series

Author Donated


Author Signature

Leigh Kenzie - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://authorleighkenzie.com/home

God Of Fury Rebind item
God Of Fury Rebind item
God Of Fury Rebind item
God Of Fury Rebind
$5

Starting bid

God Of Fury Rebind with Solid Yellow Sprayed Edges and NSFW End Papers by Hey Chelli Pop Binds

New - Made To Order

Binder Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.

Shipping: US Only

https://heychellipopbinds.com/.

Oaths & Obsessions - Dark Forces and Edge of Darkness item
Oaths & Obsessions - Dark Forces and Edge of Darkness item
Oaths & Obsessions - Dark Forces and Edge of Darkness item
Oaths & Obsessions - Dark Forces and Edge of Darkness
$5

Starting bid

Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans

New, this item include both sets of 2 character cards


Dark Forces - Author K.M. Moronova

Author Digital Signature, Metallic Pink Foil, Painted Edges, Quotes


Edge of Darkness - Author Leigh Rivers

Author Digital Signature, Metallic Red Foil, Painted Edges, Quotes


Oaths & Obsessions Character Card Box Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: International

https://oathsandobsessions.com/

Some countries charge VAT or customs duties on imported goods. These fees are determined by your local government and are the buyer’s responsibility.

Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans item
Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans item
Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans item
Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans
$5

Starting bid

Oaths & Obsessions - Iced Out and For the Fans

New, this item include both sets of 2 character cards


Iced Out - Author C.E. Ricci

Author Digital Signature, Foil Printing, Council Assessments & In-World Character Details


For the Fans - Author Nyla K.

Author Digital Signature, Metallic Blue Foil, Blue Painted Edges, Quotes


Oaths & Obsessions Character Card Box Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: International

https://oathsandobsessions.com/

Some countries charge VAT or customs duties on imported goods. These fees are determined by your local government and are the buyer’s responsibility.

Love and Burlesque - Signed item
Love and Burlesque - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Love and Burlesque Book Box

New, Paperback Copies of Allured and Devoted

2 Bookmarks, 1 Crochet book thong, 2 Stickers

Author Donated


Author Signature

Van R. Som - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://vanrsomauthor.my.canva.site/

Diabolical Romance Trilogy - Signed item
Diabolical Romance Trilogy - Signed item
Diabolical Romance Trilogy - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Diabolical Romance Trilogy

New, Paperback Three Book Series

9X SFW and NSFW art prints

Author Donated


Author Signature

M.N. Bennet - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://www.mnbennet.com/

Chasing Riddick - Signed item
Chasing Riddick - Signed item
Chasing Riddick - Signed item
Chasing Riddick - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Chasing Riddick

New, Alternative Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Alexandrea St Pierre - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://alexandrastpierre.com/

The Mercenary and The Mortician - Signed item
The Mercenary and The Mortician - Signed item
The Mercenary and The Mortician - Signed item
The Mercenary and The Mortician - Signed
$5

Starting bid

The Mercenary and The Mortician

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Alexandrea St Pierre - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://alexandrastpierre.com/

Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games Set item
Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games Set item
Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games Set item
Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games Set
$5

Starting bid

Eternal Embers - The Inheritance Games

New, Hardcover. All books are unsigned.

Eternal Embers Book Box Donated.


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: International

https://eternalembersbookshop.com/

*DISCLAIMER FROM ETERNAL EMBERS TO INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS:* There may be import/custom and duty or tax charges for international customers. Eternal Embers Book Shop, LLC is not responsible for any of these fees that are charged to customers, and these fees must be paid for by the customer.

Kensley Panthers Omnibus - Signed item
Kensley Panthers Omnibus - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Kensley Panthers Omnibus

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Nicole Dykes - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://www.authornicoledykes.com/

Onyx Storm item
Onyx Storm item
Onyx Storm item
Onyx Storm
$5

Starting bid

Onyx Storm - First Edition

(Reader info provided - not verified)

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

Iron Flame item
Iron Flame item
Iron Flame item
Iron Flame
$5

Starting bid

Iron Flame - First Edition

(Reader info provided - not verified)

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

Fourth Wing item
Fourth Wing item
Fourth Wing item
Fourth Wing
$5

Starting bid

Fourth Wing - First Edition, Second Print

(Reader info provided - not verified)

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

The Serpent and The Wings of Night - Signed item
The Serpent and The Wings of Night - Signed item
The Serpent and The Wings of Night - Signed item
The Serpent and The Wings of Night - Signed
$5

Starting bid

The Serpent and The Wings of Night

Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition

Hardcover, Reverse Dustjacket

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

Villains Of Lore item
Villains Of Lore item
Villains Of Lore item
Villains Of Lore
$5

Starting bid

Villains Of Lore

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received


Shipping: US Only

Rain of Shadows and Endings - Signed item
Rain of Shadows and Endings - Signed item
Rain of Shadows and Endings - Signed item
Rain of Shadows and Endings - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Rain of Shadows and Endings

Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition

Hardcover, Reverse Dustjacket

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

The Enchanted Greenhouse - Signed Overlay item
The Enchanted Greenhouse - Signed Overlay item
The Enchanted Greenhouse - Signed Overlay item
The Enchanted Greenhouse - Signed Overlay
$5

Starting bid

The Enchanted Greenhouse

Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition

Hardcover, Signed Overlay

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

The Games God Plays item
The Games God Plays item
The Games God Plays item
The Games God Plays
$5

Starting bid

The Games God Plays

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

This Vicious Dream - Signed item
This Vicious Dream - Signed item
This Vicious Dream - Signed item
This Vicious Dream - Signed
$5

Starting bid

This Vicious Dream

Bookish Box Exclusive Luxe Edition

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

The Ever Seas item
The Ever Seas item
The Ever Seas item
The Ever Seas
$5

Starting bid

The Ever Seas - Book 1 and 2

Twisted Fantasy Edition. Hardcover

Sealed with 2 NSFW Art Prints

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

Immortal Consequences item
Immortal Consequences item
Immortal Consequences item
Immortal Consequences
$5

Starting bid

Immortal Consequences

Fairyloot Edition

Hardcover, Reverse Dust Jacket

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

I'm Not In Love (I Promise) - Signed item
I'm Not In Love (I Promise) - Signed item
I'm Not In Love (I Promise) - Signed item
I'm Not In Love (I Promise) - Signed
$5

Starting bid

I'm Not In Love (I Promise)

New, Paperback

1 SFW and 1 NSFW art print. 2 Stickers

Author Donated


Author Signature

Lauren Greene - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://linktr.ee/laurengreenebooks

Orphan Lost - Signed item
Orphan Lost - Signed item
Orphan Lost - Signed item
Orphan Lost - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Orphan Lost

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Renee Wittman - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://reneewittman.com/books/

Fae Fatale - Signed item
Fae Fatale - Signed item
Fae Fatale - Signed item
Fae Fatale - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Fae Fatale

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Renee Wittman - Hand Signed


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://reneewittman.com/books/

Untouchable - Signed item
Untouchable - Signed
$5

Starting bid

Untouchable

New, Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Sam Mariano - Hand Signed

Personalization Available On Request


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://sammarianoauthor.wordpress.com/

The Boy On The Bridge - Signed item
The Boy On The Bridge - Signed
$5

Starting bid

The Boy On The Bridge

Paperback

Author Donated


Author Signature

Sam Mariano - Hand Signed

Personalization Available On Request


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://sammarianoauthor.wordpress.com/

Tempting Promises item
Tempting Promises item
Tempting Promises item
Tempting Promises
$5

Starting bid

Tempting Promises

New - Sealed

Hardcover

Reader Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

Blind Book - Choose Your Trope item
Blind Book - Choose Your Trope item
Blind Book - Choose Your Trope item
Blind Book - Choose Your Trope
$5

Starting bid

Blind Book - Choose Your Trope

All Options are 3+ out of 5 spice level

MM or FF: Dark Romance, Monster, Fantasy, Why Choose, Smut Over Plot, Sports, Mafia, Pitch Black

New - Paperback

Heatwave Books Donated


Where possible imperfections, if any, have been captured in the photos, please review prior to bidding. All items are final and sold as is and in the condition they are received.


Shipping: US Only

https://heatwavebooks.com/

Wild and Windy LoveNVegas 2026 Tickets item
Wild and Windy LoveNVegas 2026 Tickets
$5

Starting bid

2 X Pink GA tickets to our LoveNVegas 2026

Wild and Windy Event Donated


The winning bidder will be contacted by email once the auction closes.


https://www.wildandwindybookevent.com/

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