Paws for a Cause - Trussville

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Platinum Sponsorship
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
Gold Sponsorship
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
Silver Sponsorship
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
$500 Bronze Sponsorship
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
$250 Bronze Sponsorship
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
$10,000 Draw Down Ticket
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
$10,000 Draw Down Day of Event
TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!
To OPT OUT of the Tip.
Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the payment page.
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