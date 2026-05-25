Trussville City Schools Athletic Foundation Inc

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Trussville City Schools Athletic Foundation Inc

About this event

Paws for a Cause - Trussville

119 Beech St

Trussville, AL 35173, USA

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville Platinum Sponsorship
$3,500
Available until Aug 7

Platinum Sponsorship


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
Available until Aug 7

Gold Sponsorship


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville Silver Sponsorship
$1,000
Available until Aug 7

Silver Sponsorship


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville Bronze Sponsorship
$500
Available until Aug 7

$500 Bronze Sponsorship


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville Bronze Sponsorship
$250
Available until Aug 7

$250 Bronze Sponsorship


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville $10,000 Draw Down
$100
Available until Aug 15

$10,000 Draw Down Ticket


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

2026 Paws for a Cause Trussville $10,000 Draw Down
$125

$10,000 Draw Down Day of Event


TIPPING IS OPTIONAL!

To OPT OUT of the Tip.

Click the Tip drop down and select Other and type 0 for Tip amount on the  payment page.

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