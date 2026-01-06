CrimsonRise

CrimsonRise

Paws for Autism Sponsor 2026

420 Cornelia Ave

Staten Island, NY 10312, USA

Leader of the Pack
$2,000

As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes:

Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.


10 free registrations

Signage placement at the start and finish lines.

Recognition in pre-event promotional materials.
Special mention during the event announcements.
Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies.


Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage.
Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.

Top Dog
$1,500

5 Free Registrations

Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.

Bone-A-Factor
$1,000

Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.

Furry Friend
$500

Your signage displayed at the event.
Recognition in the event program and on the website.

Tail Wagger
$250

Logo placement on signage at event
Recognition in the event program.

Tabling
$100

Ability to table and hand out information, sell merchandise to our attendees. (Sponsors will bring their own table, chair, handouts and merchandise.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!