Paws for Autism Sponsor 2026

Hosted by
About this event
As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes:
Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.
10 free registrations
Signage placement at the start and finish lines.
Recognition in pre-event promotional materials.
Special mention during the event announcements.
Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies.
Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage.
Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.
5 Free Registrations
Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.
Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.
Your signage displayed at the event.
Recognition in the event program and on the website.
Logo placement on signage at event
Recognition in the event program.
Ability to table and hand out information, sell merchandise to our attendees. (Sponsors will bring their own table, chair, handouts and merchandise.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!