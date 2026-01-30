Paws in Motion Raffle Fundraiser

About this shop
Interior/exterior vehicle detail gift certificate from Bobby's Custom Auto Detailing LLC in North Canton, Ohio
Donated by Bobby's Custom Auto Detailing
Includes (4) $5 gift certificates, a t-shirt, hat, (2) sauces and a seasoning.
Donated by Buffalo Wild Wings - Massillon
Includes a brand new trap, trap cover, cat nip and some smelly sardines to attract the kitties! ($60 value)
Self care basket featuring a cozy blanket, epsom salts, a candle, essential oil diffuser and much more!
Donated by Jes Huff
This basket features premium cigars, liquors, men's care items and more!
Donated by Steven S.
Coastal Pet Products generously donated a $50 gift certificate to use on their website! They offer a wide variety of products for cats, dogs, equine and small animals.
Donated by Coastal Pet Products
Includes 22 mini bottles of liquor, 1 bottle of wine, lottery tickets & snacks!
Donated by Kelly W.
An Easter theme wreath covered in various different gift cards ($85 value)
Donated by Kelly W.
The ready-to-go Easter basket with Care Bears, socks, candy, bath bombs & lotion
Donated by Kelly W.
Includes 25 brand new bracelets, necklaces & earrings
Donated by Kelly W.
Lighted lottery tree with decorative Easter egg wreath & mirrored serving tray
Donated by Kelly W.
Includes an electric warmer, wax melts (fruit loops scent), room spray, candle & car air freshener
Donated by Kelly W./Molly B's Candle Co.
Includes 15 new games for kids & adults
Donated by Kelly W.
Includes a solo coffee maker, coffee syrups, mugs, K-cup pods and bags of coffee
Donated by Kelly W.
All Cleveland Cavaliers themed items including a water bottle, XL hoodie, hat, plush mascot & plug-in stop light
Donated by Kelly W.
The Ziffycat tunnel perch is 45" tall with a 24"x24" base
$100 gift card to Couture Tattoo & Body Piercing located in Canton, Ohio
Donated by Couture Tattoo
Mexican theme basket including a bottle of ready to drink margaritas, chips, salsa, queso and a $25 Agavero Bar & Grill gift certificate (located in Massillon, Ohio).
Donated by Jody C.
One month of unlimited level 2 tanning at Beauty & Bronze tanning salon located in Massillon, Ohio
Donated by Beauty & Bronze
This basket features hair wraps, body wash, body scrub, a body massager, a candle and more!
Donated by White Box Bakery
Complete with popcorn, tons of candy and a $25 DoorDash gift card
Donated by Megan M.
Various different lottery tickets complimented with some tasty chocolate
Donated by Fancy Feline TNR
Cat bed, toy bin, cat toys, lottery tickets & a bottle of blackberry Crown Royal!
Donated by Tucker's Tavern
Gift certificate for a 60 minute hot stone massage at Inner Whisper Studio with Julie Angione, LMT (located in Canton, Ohio)
Donated by Inner Whisper Studio
Includes kitten food, treats, lickables, and toys
Donated by Pet Supplies Plus - Tusc.
$50 gift certificate for The Dapper Dog Groom Shoppe in Canal Fulton, Ohio
Donated by The Dapper Dog Groom Shoppe
Over 10 different cat toys from KONG!
Donated by KONG
This cozy bundle includes a Nespresso machine ($180 value), an adorable cat mug, coffee syrup, Starbucks capsules, and a selection of sweet treats to enjoy with every sip.
Donated by Antonia C.
$50 gift card for Bailey’s Critter Care (Stark County, Ohio area)
Donated by Bailey's Critter Care
$50 gift card for Bailey’s Critter Care (serving Stark County, Ohio)
Donated by Bailey's Critter Care
Hand drawn TNR cat on canvas with paint & brushes
Donated by Jill C.
New in box - assembly required
Donated by kitties, Millie & O'Malley
Wine & chocolate… need I say more?!
Donated by Julia F.
A curated collection of high-end facial products and beauty tools to elevate your skincare routine and leave your skin glowing. Plus, a $20 gift card to treat yourself to something extra! ($175 value)
Donated by Head in the Clouds Spa
