Paws in Motion Raffle Fundraiser

Full Vehicle Detail Gift Certificate item
Full Vehicle Detail Gift Certificate
$3

Interior/exterior vehicle detail gift certificate from Bobby's Custom Auto Detailing LLC in North Canton, Ohio


Donated by Bobby's Custom Auto Detailing

Buffalo Wild Wings Basket
$3

Includes (4) $5 gift certificates, a t-shirt, hat, (2) sauces and a seasoning.


Donated by Buffalo Wild Wings - Massillon

TNR Trapper Starter Kit
$3

Includes a brand new trap, trap cover, cat nip and some smelly sardines to attract the kitties! ($60 value)


Self Care Basket
$3

Self care basket featuring a cozy blanket, epsom salts, a candle, essential oil diffuser and much more!


Donated by Jes Huff

The Alpha Basket
$3

This basket features premium cigars, liquors, men's care items and more!


Donated by Steven S.

Coastal Pet Products $50 Gift Certificate
$3

Coastal Pet Products generously donated a $50 gift certificate to use on their website! They offer a wide variety of products for cats, dogs, equine and small animals.


Donated by Coastal Pet Products

Bad Decisions Starter Kit item
Bad Decisions Starter Kit
$3

Includes 22 mini bottles of liquor, 1 bottle of wine, lottery tickets & snacks!


Donated by Kelly W.

Gift Card Wreath
$3

An Easter theme wreath covered in various different gift cards ($85 value)


Donated by Kelly W.

Care Bears Easter Basket item
Care Bears Easter Basket
$3

The ready-to-go Easter basket with Care Bears, socks, candy, bath bombs & lotion


Donated by Kelly W.

Paparazzi Jewelry Galore
$3

Includes 25 brand new bracelets, necklaces & earrings


Donated by Kelly W.

Easter Lotto Tree
$3

Lighted lottery tree with decorative Easter egg wreath & mirrored serving tray


Donated by Kelly W.

The Ultimate Home Fragrance Bundle
$3

Includes an electric warmer, wax melts (fruit loops scent), room spray, candle & car air freshener


Donated by Kelly W./Molly B's Candle Co.

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$3

Includes 15 new games for kids & adults


Donated by Kelly W.

Coffee Lovers' Dream
$3

Includes a solo coffee maker, coffee syrups, mugs, K-cup pods and bags of coffee


Donated by Kelly W.

Cavs Fan Basket
$3

All Cleveland Cavaliers themed items including a water bottle, XL hoodie, hat, plush mascot & plug-in stop light


Donated by Kelly W.


Ziffycat Tunnel Perch Cat Tree
$3

The Ziffycat tunnel perch is 45" tall with a 24"x24" base

Couture Tattoo & Body Piercing Gift Card
$3

$100 gift card to Couture Tattoo & Body Piercing located in Canton, Ohio


Donated by Couture Tattoo

Taco 'Bout a Good Time Basket
$3

Mexican theme basket including a bottle of ready to drink margaritas, chips, salsa, queso and a $25 Agavero Bar & Grill gift certificate (located in Massillon, Ohio).


Donated by Jody C.

Beauty & Bronze Tanning Gift Certificate
$3

One month of unlimited level 2 tanning at Beauty & Bronze tanning salon located in Massillon, Ohio


Donated by Beauty & Bronze

Self Care Basket
$3

This basket features hair wraps, body wash, body scrub, a body massager, a candle and more!


Donated by White Box Bakery

Sweet & Savory Night In Basket
$3

Complete with popcorn, tons of candy and a $25 DoorDash gift card


Donated by Megan M.

Feline Lucky Basket
$3

Various different lottery tickets complimented with some tasty chocolate


Donated by Fancy Feline TNR

The Lucky Cat Lounge
$3

Cat bed, toy bin, cat toys, lottery tickets & a bottle of blackberry Crown Royal!


Donated by Tucker's Tavern

60 Minute Hot Stone Massage
$3

Gift certificate for a 60 minute hot stone massage at Inner Whisper Studio with Julie Angione, LMT (located in Canton, Ohio)


Donated by Inner Whisper Studio

Pet Supplies Plus Kitten Basket
$3

Includes kitten food, treats, lickables, and toys


Donated by Pet Supplies Plus - Tusc.

The Dapper Dog Groom Shoppe Gift Certificate
$3

$50 gift certificate for The Dapper Dog Groom Shoppe in Canal Fulton, Ohio


Donated by The Dapper Dog Groom Shoppe

KONG Cat Basket item
KONG Cat Basket
$3

Over 10 different cat toys from KONG!


Donated by KONG

Brew-tiful Mornings item
Brew-tiful Mornings
$3

This cozy bundle includes a Nespresso machine ($180 value), an adorable cat mug, coffee syrup, Starbucks capsules, and a selection of sweet treats to enjoy with every sip.


Donated by Antonia C.

$50 Pet Sitting Gift Card #1
$3

$50 gift card for Bailey’s Critter Care (Stark County, Ohio area)


Donated by Bailey's Critter Care

$50 Pet Sitting Gift Card #2
$3

$50 gift card for Bailey’s Critter Care (serving Stark County, Ohio)


Donated by Bailey's Critter Care

TNR Cat on Canvas Paint Set
$3

Hand drawn TNR cat on canvas with paint & brushes


Donated by Jill C.

43” Large Exercise Cat Wheel
$3

New in box - assembly required


Donated by kitties, Millie & O'Malley

The Perfect Pairing Basket
$3

Wine & chocolate… need I say more?!


Donated by Julia F.

Glow Getter Basket item
Glow Getter Basket
$3

A curated collection of high-end facial products and beauty tools to elevate your skincare routine and leave your skin glowing. Plus, a $20 gift card to treat yourself to something extra!  ($175 value)


Donated by Head in the Clouds Spa

