Paws New England's Virtual Holiday Auction 2025

The highest bidder will receive a gift certificate for microblading by South Shore Microblading ($600 value) which includes two sessions 8 weeks apart. Kristina Cabral (South Shore Microblading) is a talented microblading artist in Plymouth MA. Instagram: https://instagram.com/southshoremicroblading?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr Website: https://bluejackettattoo.com/microblading%2Fcosmetics?fbclid=IwAR2Li98BbMEpleVzgfJsbxSZFSQKYRkxurY4nemfkUXDkwPRyqeOuOlYQ-c Microblading is a cosmetic procedure used to enhance the appearance of eyebrows. It is a semi-permanent tattooing technique that involves manually depositing pigments into the upper layers of the skin using a specialized hand tool with fine, sterile needles. The process creates small, hair-like strokes that mimic the natural look of eyebrow hairs. One of the main goals of microblading is to provide a more defined, symmetrical, and fuller appearance to the eyebrows. It is a popular choice for individuals with sparse or thinning eyebrows, those who have lost their eyebrow hair due to medical conditions or treatments, or people who simply want to enhance the shape and density of their eyebrows. The pigments used in microblading are typically formulated to match the natural hair color and skin tone, creating a natural-looking result. Your artist will also take into account factors such as face shape and personal preferences to achieve the desired outcome. The procedure usually takes about two hours to complete, including the initial consultation and the application of the pigment. Microblading results can last anywhere from one to two years, depending on various factors such as your skin type, lifestyle, and maintenance routine. Periodic touch-up sessions are recommended to maintain the desired look and ensure longevity.