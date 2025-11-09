Paws New England's Virtual Holiday Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
The highest bidder will receive a gift certificate for microblading by South Shore Microblading ($600 value) which includes two sessions 8 weeks apart. Kristina Cabral (South Shore Microblading) is a talented microblading artist in Plymouth MA. Instagram: https://instagram.com/southshoremicroblading?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr Website: https://bluejackettattoo.com/microblading%2Fcosmetics?fbclid=IwAR2Li98BbMEpleVzgfJsbxSZFSQKYRkxurY4nemfkUXDkwPRyqeOuOlYQ-c Microblading is a cosmetic procedure used to enhance the appearance of eyebrows. It is a semi-permanent tattooing technique that involves manually depositing pigments into the upper layers of the skin using a specialized hand tool with fine, sterile needles. The process creates small, hair-like strokes that mimic the natural look of eyebrow hairs. One of the main goals of microblading is to provide a more defined, symmetrical, and fuller appearance to the eyebrows. It is a popular choice for individuals with sparse or thinning eyebrows, those who have lost their eyebrow hair due to medical conditions or treatments, or people who simply want to enhance the shape and density of their eyebrows. The pigments used in microblading are typically formulated to match the natural hair color and skin tone, creating a natural-looking result. Your artist will also take into account factors such as face shape and personal preferences to achieve the desired outcome. The procedure usually takes about two hours to complete, including the initial consultation and the application of the pigment. Microblading results can last anywhere from one to two years, depending on various factors such as your skin type, lifestyle, and maintenance routine. Periodic touch-up sessions are recommended to maintain the desired look and ensure longevity.
Starting bid
This holiday season, bid on 4 tickets to the iconic Newport Mansions, a must-see collection of historic estates on the scenic Rhode Island coastline. Explore the opulent Gilded Age mansions, including The Breakers, Marble House, and Rosecliff, each offering a glimpse into the lavish lifestyles of America's wealthiest families. These tickets allow you to visit multiple mansions and immerse yourself in the rich history and architectural grandeur of these famous landmarks. With a value of approximately $116 for 4 tickets, this is an unforgettable experience perfect for history buffs, architecture enthusiasts, or anyone looking to enjoy the beauty of Newport. Bid now to support a great cause and enjoy a day of luxury and culture at one of the most celebrated destinations in the U.S.! Physical Gift certificate to be mailed to winner
Starting bid
This holiday season, bid on 2 midweek lift tickets to Pats Peak in Henniker, New Hampshire, perfect for hitting the slopes or enjoying a thrilling night session. These lift tickets are valid for any midweek day or night during the 2024-2025 season, giving you the flexibility to ski or snowboard when the mountain is less crowded and the conditions are prime. With a value of approximately $158, this is an incredible way to experience Pats Peak’s fantastic trails, terrain parks, and stunning views without the weekend crowds. Please note, these tickets are not valid on holidays or during school vacation weeks, and they expire at the end of the 2025 ski season. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a fun, affordable day on the mountain while supporting a great cause! Physical Certificate to be mailed to winner
Starting bid
Show off your enjoyment of big mutts with this "I like Big Mutts" sticker Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Be stylish and eco friendly with these Black and Purple Cloth napkins. They measure 10 in x 10 in Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Vinyl Sticker stating "Equal Rights for Others Does not mean fewer rights for you. It's not pie" 3 inch sticker. Donated buy Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Welcome the fairies into your space with this blue Fairy Door. It measures 10 inches by 14 inches. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Your woodland fairies will welcome themselves into your area with this beautiful fairy door. It features a fleur de lis and is 10 inches by 14 inches. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Place good things under your trees with these Holiday Craft tags for 10 gifts. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
These 10 hand made gift tags featuring baubles on a white 2 x 4 base will look beautiful on your gifts this year. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Bring some warmth to your holiday season with these hand crafted gift bags. Dimensions: 8 x 10 x 4 Set of 3 Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Bring some warmth to your holiday season with these hand crafted gift bags. Dimensions: 10 x 13 x 5 Set of 3 Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Wear your rescue pride proud with this "Rescue Mama" t-shirt! Women's size Large Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Dazzle this holiday season with this sparkly red scarf. It measures 72 inches and will go perfectly with your holiday wardrobe. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Bring a big of honey to your kitchen with these Winnie the Pooh spoons. The set of 5 is sure to make your cooking even more fun. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Look stylish with this Canvas tote bag that mixes modern design with old world materials. Dimensions: 19 x 14 x 6 Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Stylish Poncho is new with tags with a festive red material and a silver accent. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
A welcome symbol in these difficult time, add a peace sign to your Christmas tree or maybe to add to your space all year round. This hand crafted item features denim and crystal elements. It is 4 inches in size. Donated by Wendy Dumas.
Starting bid
A welcome symbol in these difficult time, add a peace sign to your Christmas tree or maybe to add add to your space all year round. This hand crafted item features tweed elements. It is 4 inches in size. Donated by Wendy Dumas.
Starting bid
A welcome symbol in these difficult time, add a peace sign to your Christmas tree or maybe to add add to your space all year round. This hand crafted item features cranberry colors elements. It is 4 inches in size. Donated by Wendy Dumas.
Starting bid
A welcome symbol in these difficult time, add a peace sign to your Christmas tree or maybe to add add to your space all year round. This hand crafted item features orange and blue elements. It is 4 inches in size. Donated by Wendy Dumas.
Starting bid
Set of 5 hand made Note Cards measuring 5x7" Envelopes featuring Green, Blue & Silver ornaments. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Set of 5 hand made Note Cards measuring 5x7" Envelopes featuring Rose Gold ornaments. Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
A welcome symbol in these difficult time, add a peace sign to your Christmas tree or maybe to add add to your space all year round. This hand crafted item features green elements with beadedeaturesP. It is 4 inches in size. Donated by Wendy Dumas.
Starting bid
Vintage Linen measuring 6 x 12 " set of 2 Made in Portugal Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Embellished Gift Bags, 3 Count, Measures 8x10x4 (Set 2) Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Embellished Gift Bags, 3 Count, Measures 8x10x4 (Set 1) Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Embellished Gift Bags, 3 Count, Measures 10x13x5 Copper & Metallic Green Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Embellished Gift Bags, 5 Count, Measures 8x10x4 Copper & Metallic Green Donated by Wendy Dumas
Starting bid
Set of 12 Better than Paper Towels in a beautiful seasonal plaid red to help with all of your eco friendly needs. Donated and made by Deb Holmes
Starting bid
Set of 12 Better than Paper Towels in a paws & hearts print to help with all of your eco friendly needs. Donated and made by Deb Holmes
Starting bid
Set of 12 Better than Paper Towels in a dog theme to help with all of your eco friendly needs. Donated and made by Deb Holmes
Starting bid
Set of 12 Better than Paper Towels in a cat theme to help with all of your eco friendly needs. Donated and made by Deb Holmes
Starting bid
Ceramic, 8oz, mug with silicone cover. Donated by anonymous
Starting bid
Unique Quilled Angel in a shadow box frame. Approx 5.5 x7.5” Donated by anonymous
Starting bid
Adorable doggie raincoat. Size Medium Donated by anonymous
Starting bid
Paperback book - Who doesn’t want to understand our dogs better?! Donated by anonymous
Starting bid
Paperback book - Heartwarming story of an English police dog & his handler Donated by anonymous
Starting bid
Goodie basket for small dog
(Toy tote, bowl, treats, lick mat, bags w/ carrier, collar, leash, toys) Donated by anonymous
Starting bid
AirTag holder, adjustable, harness & leash Hawaiian print, size Small Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Rechargeable steamy pet brush. Silicone massage/hair remover with spray mist making cleaning your pet easier. Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Pink Adjustable cat/dog harness with AirTag holder Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Beautiful copper & glass Hummingbird feeder. 12” high Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Velvet plush throw with winter dog print. 4x5’ Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Unique, handmade, pewter earrings Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Southwestern art. Small, ceramic hanging is 1.75x2”
Embroidered picture is approx 6x8” Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Adorable dog sweater size XSmall Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Rechargeable pet nail trimmer Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
Heavy, 20’, tie-out cable Donated by Anonymous
Starting bid
2 pk throw blankets 50x60” Donated by anonymous
