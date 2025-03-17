Paws Of Glenwood's Fundraising Shop

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.