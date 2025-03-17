Paws Of Glenwood

Offered by

Paws Of Glenwood

About this shop

Paws Of Glenwood's Fundraising Shop

Lemon Eucalyptus Goats Milk Soap item
Lemon Eucalyptus Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Mango Madness Goats Milk Soap item
Mango Madness Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Sea Salt and Lillies Goats Milk Soap item
Sea Salt and Lillies Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Tropical Pineapple Goats Milk Soap item
Tropical Pineapple Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Eucalyptus Goats Milk Soap item
Eucalyptus Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Raspberries and Vanilla Goats Milk Soap item
Raspberries and Vanilla Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Rosehip & Jasmine Goats Milk Soap item
Rosehip & Jasmine Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Put The Lime In The Coconut Goats Milk Soap item
Put The Lime In The Coconut Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Outdoor's Man Goats Milk Soap item
Outdoor's Man Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Cherry Bliss Goats Milk Soap item
Cherry Bliss Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Clover Goats Milk Soap item
Clover Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Alpine Suede Goats Milk Soap item
Alpine Suede Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Coffee Exfoliating Goats Milk Soap item
Coffee Exfoliating Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Sweet Smokey Cedar Goats Milk Soap item
Sweet Smokey Cedar Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Scrumpy Goats Milk Soap item
Scrumpy Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Cardamon Spice Goats Milk Soap item
Cardamon Spice Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Dog With Angel Wings T-Shirt item
Dog With Angel Wings T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Blue Heart Paws T-Shirt item
Blue Heart Paws T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Red Heart Paws T-Shirt item
Red Heart Paws T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Cheetah Print Paws T-Shirt item
Cheetah Print Paws T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Rescued is the Best Breed T-Shirt item
Rescued is the Best Breed T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Animal Rescue T-Shirt item
Animal Rescue T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

XS Dog Shirt item
XS Dog Shirt
$18

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Available in White, Black, Red, Yellow, Purple, Green

Small Dog Shirt item
Small Dog Shirt
$18

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Available in White, Black, Red, Yellow, Purple, Green

Medium Dog Shirt item
Medium Dog Shirt
$18

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Available in White, Black, Red, Yellow, Purple, Green

Large Dog Shirt item
Large Dog Shirt
$18

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Available in White, Black, Red, Yellow, Purple, Green

XL Dog Shirt item
XL Dog Shirt
$18

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Available in White, Black, Red, Yellow, Purple, Green

Homemade Muscle Rub item
Homemade Muscle Rub
$12

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

2 OZ Peachy Paws Lotion item
2 OZ Peachy Paws Lotion
$7

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

4 OZ Peachy Paws Lotion item
4 OZ Peachy Paws Lotion
$10

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

8 OZ Peachy Paws Lotion item
8 OZ Peachy Paws Lotion
$22

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

2 Oz UNSCENTED Lotion item
2 Oz UNSCENTED Lotion
$7

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

4 Oz UNSCENTED Lotion item
4 Oz UNSCENTED Lotion
$10

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

8 Oz UNSCENTED Lotion item
8 Oz UNSCENTED Lotion
$22

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

2 Oz Cashmere Cocoabutter Lotion item
2 Oz Cashmere Cocoabutter Lotion
$7

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

4 Oz Cashmere Cocoabutter Lotion item
4 Oz Cashmere Cocoabutter Lotion
$10

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

8 Oz Cashmere Cocoabutter Lotion item
8 Oz Cashmere Cocoabutter Lotion
$22

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Purple PAWS Heart Shirt item
Purple PAWS Heart Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Pink & Blue PAWS Heart Shirt item
Pink & Blue PAWS Heart Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Black PAWS Heart Shirt item
Black PAWS Heart Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Pink & Cheetah Paws Shirt item
Pink & Cheetah Paws Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

Warrior Hat (pets) item
Warrior Hat (pets)
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

Warrior Hat (Heart) item
Warrior Hat (Heart)
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

‘Made For More’ Hat item
‘Made For More’ Hat
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

‘True Story’ Hat item
‘True Story’ Hat
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

Romans 5:8 Hat item
Romans 5:8 Hat
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

Cheetah Heart Hat item
Cheetah Heart Hat
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

Rescuing Dogs T-Shirt item
Rescuing Dogs T-Shirt item
Rescuing Dogs T-Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

LemonGrass Goats Milk Soap item
LemonGrass Goats Milk Soap
$8

Two Family Farms and Paws have partnered up for a great cause. The proceeds benefit the 501c3 Dog Rescue and the animal sanctuary. These products are hand made with real goat milk and the partnership began when they adopted Andy, who herds the goats! Each product contains all natural ingredients such as hemp seed oil,coconut oils, olive oils and essential oils….. Goat milk soap offers several benefits for the skin: Moisturizing Properties: • Goat milk is rich in fatty acids and vitamins, which provide deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. Gentle Cleansing: • Goat milk soap is mild and does not strip the skin of its natural oils. It gently cleanses away dirt and impurities without causing irritation. Anti-inflammatory Effects: • Goat milk contains anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe and reduce redness, making it suitable for sensitive or irritated skin. Exfoliating Properties: • Lactic acid present in goat milk helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, revealing smoother and brighter skin. Anti-Aging Benefits: • Goat milk is a source of antioxidants, which can help protect the skin from free radical damage and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Nourishing Nutrients: • Goat milk is packed with vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that nourish and improve skin health. Specific Benefits: • For dry skin:Goat milk soap provides deep hydration and helps restore the skin's moisture balance. For eczema and psoriasis: The anti-inflammatory properties of goat milk soap can help soothe and reduce itching and irritation. For sensitive skin: The gentle cleansing and moisturizing properties make goat milk soap ideal for sensitive skin. Other Benefits: • Goat milk soap is biodegradable and environmentally friendly. • It has a pleasant, creamy scent. • It is a good alternative for people who are allergic to cow's milk.

Cheetah Print Prink Paws Shirt item
Cheetah Print Prink Paws Shirt
$30

All proceeds from these shirts go directly to the building of our new shelters! Sizes from XS-4XL

PAWS Hat Camo item
PAWS Hat Camo
$20

All proceeds support our rescue and continuing our mission!

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