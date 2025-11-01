Paws Of SWVA, Holiday Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Girls 20" Kent 2 Cool BMX Bicycle, Retail: $108.00
Plush Pet Bed. Gray, faux fur. Dimensions 24"x24"x8, Retail: $35
New with tags, brown with paws and heart graphics. Retail: $30
New in box, pink, 24" folding crate, single door. 24.7"x17.4"x19.4", Retail: $33.29
New in box, retail $99: Rat Starter Kit by Full Cheeks. Includes everything you need to get started! (Rat not included) 2 kits raffled.
If you'd prefer cold hard cash this holiday, enter to win our cash prize! The prize pool will be split 50/50.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!