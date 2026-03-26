Paws Of The Pines Rescue Inc

Offered by

Paws Of The Pines Rescue Inc

About the memberships

Paws Of The Pines Rescue Sponsorship Opportunities

Paws & Provisions Sponsor - Annual
$150

Valid until April 22, 2027

Provides the everyday essentials that every dog and cat in our care depends on from food and supplies to basic care items. This level ensures our dogs are comfortable, clean, and supported from day one.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in a group social media appreciation post
  • 1 dedicated social media shoutout
  • Recognition at adoption events (shared signage)
  • Digital “Proud Supporter” badge
  • Access to periodic updates (stories, photos, impact)
Paws & Provisions Sponsor - Monthly
$15

Renews monthly

Provides the everyday essentials that every dog and cat in our care depends on from food and supplies to basic care items. This level ensures our dogs are comfortable, clean, and supported from day one.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in a group social media appreciation post
  • Access to periodic updates (stories, photos, impact)
Safe Haven Hero - Annual
$350

Valid until April 22, 2027

Creates a safe and stable environment for a dog/cat in foster care. Your support allows fosters to open their homes without financial burden, giving each dog/cat the space to decompress, feel secure, and begin their journey.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to periodic rescue updates and foster stories
  • Occasional mention in foster-related content
  • 1 dedicated social media feature
  • Recognition at adoption events (shared signage)
  • Digital “Proud Supporter” badge
  • Optional feature tied to a foster dog story
Safe Haven Hero - Monthly
$35

Renews monthly

Creates a safe and stable environment for a dog/cat in foster care. Your support allows fosters to open their homes without financial burden, giving each dog/cat the space to decompress, feel secure, and begin their journey.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to periodic rescue updates and foster stories
  • Occasional mention in foster-related content
Second Chance Champion - Annual
$750

Valid until April 22, 2027

Prepares a dog/cat for adoption by covering all foundational care. From vaccines to spay/neuter and intake needs, this level transforms a vulnerable dog/cat into one ready for a forever home.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to periodic rescue updates and foster stories
  • Occasional mention in foster-related content
  • 2 dedicated social media features
  • Featured in one adoptable dog spotlight post
  • Recognition in one adoption success story
  • Logo listed on website with backlink (if applicable)
  • 1 exclusive sponsor t-shirt
Second Chance Champion - Monthly
$75

Renews monthly

Prepares a dog/cat for adoption by covering all foundational care. From vaccines to spay/neuter and intake needs, this level transforms a vulnerable dog/cat into one ready for a forever home.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Occasional mention in dog-related content and updates
Rescue Milestone Sponsor - Annual
$1,000

Valid until April 22, 2027

Helps a dog/cat reach a critical turning point in their journey. This level supports dogs/cats from intake through key milestones, ensuring they have everything needed to move forward toward adoption.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Occasional mention in dog-related content and milestone updates
  • Quarterly dedicated social media spotlight
  • Recognition tied to a specific rescue or milestone story
  • Option to sponsor/name a dog
  • Logo included on select event materials (if applicable)
  • 1 sponsor t-shirt
  • 1 custom rescue tumbler
Rescue Milestone Sponsor - Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

Helps a dog/cat reach a critical turning point in their journey. This level supports dogs/cats from intake through key milestones, ensuring they have everything needed to move forward toward adoption.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Occasional mention in dog-related content and milestone updates
Healing Paws Partner - Annual
$1,500

Valid until April 22, 2027

Provides lifesaving medical care for dogs/cats facing illness, injury, or complex health conditions. This sponsorship gives dogs/cats the chance to heal, recover, and experience a future they otherwise wouldn’t have.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Occasional mention in medical case updates and recovery stories
  • Dedicated rescue story feature highlighting your impact
  • Recognition on medical case updates
  • Featured placement on website sponsor section
  • Inclusion in email/newsletter feature (if applicable)
  • Opportunity to be highlighted during a fundraising or medical campaign
  • 2 sponsor t-shirts
  • 1 rescue tumbler
Healing Paws Partner - Monthly
$150

Renews monthly

Provides lifesaving medical care for dogs/cats facing illness, injury, or complex health conditions. This sponsorship gives dogs/cats the chance to heal, recover, and experience a future they otherwise wouldn’t have.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Occasional mention in medical case updates and recovery stories
Forever Family Builder - Annual
$3,000

Valid until April 22, 2027

Supports multiple animals through the full rescue process from intake to adoption. This level helps move dogs/cats all the way into loving homes while also funding transport and outreach efforts that make those placements possible.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Periodic mention across adoption and rescue content
  • Prominent logo placement on adoption event signage
  • Vendor/booth opportunity at select events
  • Quarterly featured post or video spotlight
  • Recognition across multiple adoption success stories
  • Co-branded social media collaboration opportunity
  • 4 sponsor t-shirts
  • 2 hoodies
  • 2 rescue tumblers
Forever Family Builder - Monthly
$300

Renews monthly

Supports multiple animals through the full rescue process from intake to adoption. This level helps move dogs/cats all the way into loving homes while also funding transport and outreach efforts that make those placements possible.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Periodic mention across adoption and rescue content
Guardian of the Pack - Annual
$5,000

Valid until April 22, 2027

Sustains large-scale rescue efforts and empowers us to say “yes” to urgent and critical cases. This level fuels our mission at its core, supporting multiple dogs, medical cases, and the overall operation of the rescue.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Periodic recognition across rescue efforts and major updates
  • Monthly dedicated social media features
  • Prominent logo placement across website and marketing materials
  • Featured partnership announcement post
  • Co-branded campaign or event opportunity
  • Recognition in major rescue efforts and critical cases
  • Direct impact updates (photos, stories, outcomes tied to your support)
  • 4 sponsor t-shirts
  • 4 hoodies
  • 4 rescue tumblers
Guardian of the Pack - Monthly
$500

Renews monthly

Sustains large-scale rescue efforts and empowers us to say “yes” to urgent and critical cases. This level fuels our mission at its core, supporting multiple dogs, medical cases, and the overall operation of the rescue.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Periodic recognition across rescue efforts and major updates
Legacy of Hope Partner
$10,000

Valid until April 22, 2027

Provides transformational, large-scale support that allows Paws of the Pines Rescue to expand its reach, take on critical cases, and respond to urgent situations without hesitation.


This level fuels every part of our mission from lifesaving medical care and emergency rescues to transport, foster support, and entire litters in need.


Legacy Partners make it possible for us to not only continue our work, but to grow it.


Benefits:

  • Name listed on our website sponsor page
  • Included in group social media appreciation posts
  • Access to regular rescue updates (stories, photos, outcomes)
  • Periodic recognition in major rescue efforts and large-scale updates
  • Exclusive recognition as a Premier Rescue Partner
  • Prominent logo placement across all major platforms, events, and campaigns
  • Naming rights for a dog, litter, or major rescue initiative
  • Co-branded large-scale campaign or community initiative (optional)
  • Media and press recognition opportunities (when applicable)
  • Team sponsor t-shirts (max of 12)
  • Team rescue hoodies (max of 12)
  • Team rescue tumblers (max of 12)
  • 10 reusable rescue tote bag
  • 10 rescue koozies
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