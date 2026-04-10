KC PAWS

Offered by

KC PAWS

About the memberships

PAWS PACK

The Pup Pack
$10

Renews monthly

Perks:

  • Welcome to the Pack (digital badge)
  • Monthly “Pack Update” email
  • Access to Pack-only content on PAWS Pack FB Group

Impact :
👉 Helps provide daily care like food, enrichment, and supplies

The Rescue Pack
$25

Renews monthly

Perks:

  • Everything in Pup Pack PLUS:
  • Early access to event tickets
  • Entry into quarterly “Name a Rescue Dog” raffle
  • Monthly Pack Walk Meet ups at KC PAWS

Impact:
👉 Helps cover vaccines + intake essentials for incoming dogs

The Sanctuary Pack
$50

Renews monthly

You’re sustaining dogs who need us the most.


Perks:

  • Everything above PLUS:
  • Exclusive quarterly behind-the-scenes video update
  • 5% off merch code to Etsy shop
  • KC PAWS Car Magnet and Welcome Kit

Impact:
👉 Helps support medical care and longer-term dogs in rescue

The Alpha Pack
$100

Renews monthly

You’re leading the pack and saving lives every month.


Perks:

  • Everything above PLUS:
  • One KC PAWS T-Shirt sent with your welcome kit
  • 10% off grooming and boarding services with KC PAWS for your personal dog
  • Personalized updates on a dog your support helped
  • Private annual tour / meet & greet during Pack Day
  • Plaque on the kennel you sponsor each month
  • Direct impact updates from leadership

Impact Messaging:
👉 Helps fund monthly care, life-saving surgeries and large-scale rescue efforts

Add a donation for KC PAWS

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