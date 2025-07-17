Pawsitive Beginnings’ Silent Auction

One-of-a-Kind Hand-Painted Fox Statue

This unique fox statue was hand-painted with love and creativity by the talented team at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm in Key West, FL. A true one-of-a-kind piece, it celebrates the spirit of rescue and community collaboration—making it the perfect addition to any animal lover’s home or office.

Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D

Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!