Pawsitive Beginnings’ Silent Auction

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Starting bid
One-of-a-Kind Hand-Painted Fox Statue
This unique fox statue was hand-painted with love and creativity by the talented team at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Farm in Key West, FL. A true one-of-a-kind piece, it celebrates the spirit of rescue and community collaboration—making it the perfect addition to any animal lover’s home or office.
Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was masterfully designed by renowned fashion designer Manuel Tiscareno at his Texas studio. Known for his couture creations and eye for dramatic detail, Tiscareno brought his signature elegance and bold artistic vision to this unique piece. The result is a stunning fusion of fashion-inspired design and expressive artistry—making this fox a true collector’s treasure. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was created by GRAMMY Award-winner Zachary James and wrapped in actual sheet music from his personal studio. A powerful fusion of art and sound, this piece embodies creativity, passion, and the transformative power of music.
Crafted with care and intention, this fox is more than a statue—it’s a tribute to resilience and expression, and it’s ready to find its forever home. It has also been signed by the artist. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was created by the talented Art by Tere, and he’s bringing all the charm and mystery with his dapper top hat and deep, moody hues. A true gentleman of the art world, this fox is equal parts whimsical and mysterious—ready to steal the spotlight wherever he goes.
Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was lovingly painted by the incredible children of the Florida Keys Children’s Shelter. Every brushstroke tells a story of hope, healing, and imagination. Bright, bold, and full of heart, this fox is a beautiful reminder of the resilience and creativity that lives inside every child. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was dreamed up by our friends at Sandbar Donuts, and let’s just say—he’s sugar, spice, and everything fox! With deliciously fun details and a sprinkle of whimsy, this little guy looks good enough to eat (but don’t—you’ll chip a tooth). Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was created by Karen Schremmer, a vibrant pop artist based in St. Petersburg, Florida. Every detail was carefully hand-placed—including each and every gem, added one by one with precision and love. The result? A dazzling, bold, and completely unforgettable work of art. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was created by the talented team at Seaside Eatery and is truly a child of the earth. Adorned with delicate flowers and butterflies, this piece captures the quiet magic of nature and the spirit of gentle transformation.
A serene and soulful addition to our silent auction, this fox is ready to bring a touch of the wild—and the whimsical—to your home. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was painted with heart and healing by the incredible women of Kinder in the Keys, a trauma-focused treatment center right here in Key Largo. Every brushstroke represents resilience, growth, and the power of transformation.
This fox—like the women who created it—is a symbol of hope, recovery, and second chances. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was crafted on behalf of Chef Michael’s in Islamorada, and it’s serving five-star fox flair! With playful details and a nod to the art of fine dining, this piece brings together creativity, cuisine, and community. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was painted by none other than Leo the dolphin at Dolphins Plus Bayside in Key Largo. Every brushstroke is uniquely his, making it a true conversation piece. The small imperfection on the back? That’s from Leo getting really into his work — a mark of pure dedication from an artist who puts his whole heart (and flippers) into every masterpiece. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was hand-painted by DePaula Jewelers in Tavernier, Florida. Each delicate flower on his vest tells a story — a testament to survival, resilience, and the beauty that can bloom even after the harshest storms. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind Reef masterpiece was hand-crafted by artist Sherri Crilly of Big Pine Key. Every detail reflects her incredible artistry, bringing Reef’s ocean spirit to life in a way that’s as bold and unforgettable as the fox himself. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind fox statue was lovingly hand painted by our incredible veterinarian, Dr. Geraldine Diethelm-Mader, whose artistry is as exceptional as her care for our foxes. Inspired by the breathtaking beauty of Wildman Lake Lodge in Alaska, this piece pays homage to the untamed wilderness and the majestic wildlife that call it home.
With rich detail and vibrant colors, the statue captures both the spirit of the fox and the rugged splendor of Alaska. More than just art, it’s a celebration of nature, healing, and the wild places that remind us of resilience and freedom. Dimensions: 13" H x 5" W x 6" D
Don’t miss your chance to own this special piece while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
For this auction, Roberto “Pasta” Pantaleo—a world-renowned game-fish artist and proprietor of the Islamorada Art Gallery by Pasta—stepped away from his traditional marine style to create this bold fox with a clear and powerful message: “Love Wins.” This one-of-a-kind piece blends Pasta’s mastery of color and form with a heartfelt reminder of unity and compassion, making it a true statement work for any collection.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!