Positive Progress: A Dog Behavior & Training Workshop for Rescue Support

IN PERSON: Pay what you can* donation to Cleos Legacy Ticket
$1
Add donation at bottom of form or cash/check on arrival. Must book ticket here to reserve spot! Limited availability.
Webinar ticket
$1
Add donation at bottom of form or cash/check on arrival.
Live link will be sent day of to your cell phone - please make sure the phone number & email provided is valid.
Join us for an expert-led Dog Behavior & Training Seminar with David Sanders, CPDT-KA & Behavior Consultant of Zen K9—all to support Cleo’s Legacy Rescue!
✏️ Valid for CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS!
🎟 $20 Donation Ticket – Fully Tax-Deductible.
This workshop is perfect for: Animal Control Officers, Veterinarians & Vet Techs/Assistants/Staff, Groomers, Beginner Dog Trainers, Dog Owners of all kinds!
Learn expert training techniques while making a difference for rescue dogs in need. Reserve your spot today!
One person + one dog VIP
$1,000
Includes a cleos legacy t-shirt,
Admission for one person and one dog,
End of seminar meet n greet with trainer David Sanders, CPDT-KA & Behavior Consultant.
For the $1000 donation VIP 1 person 1 dog. + Buyers choice of 5 Private Lesson Package, 5 in home 90 min private lessons OR 1 Week of Boarding/Day School @ Zen K9.
Venue Sponsor
$300
This takes care of our venue cost for the event so more can go back to the dogs and cats in need.
This sponsorship comes with 10 tickets, 4 t shirts & your business featured on our banner this year!
