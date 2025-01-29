Positive Progress: A Dog Behavior & Training Workshop for Rescue Support

Add donation at bottom of form or cash/check on arrival. Live link will be sent day of to your cell phone - please make sure the phone number & email provided is valid. Join us for an expert-led Dog Behavior & Training Seminar with David Sanders, CPDT-KA & Behavior Consultant of Zen K9—all to support Cleo’s Legacy Rescue! ✏️ Valid for CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS! 🎟 $20 Donation Ticket – Fully Tax-Deductible. This workshop is perfect for: Animal Control Officers, Veterinarians & Vet Techs/Assistants/Staff, Groomers, Beginner Dog Trainers, Dog Owners of all kinds! Learn expert training techniques while making a difference for rescue dogs in need. Reserve your spot today!

Add donation at bottom of form or cash/check on arrival. Live link will be sent day of to your cell phone - please make sure the phone number & email provided is valid. Join us for an expert-led Dog Behavior & Training Seminar with David Sanders, CPDT-KA & Behavior Consultant of Zen K9—all to support Cleo’s Legacy Rescue! ✏️ Valid for CONTINUING EDUCATION CREDITS! 🎟 $20 Donation Ticket – Fully Tax-Deductible. This workshop is perfect for: Animal Control Officers, Veterinarians & Vet Techs/Assistants/Staff, Groomers, Beginner Dog Trainers, Dog Owners of all kinds! Learn expert training techniques while making a difference for rescue dogs in need. Reserve your spot today!

seeMoreDetailsMobile