Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association's Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 7, 2027
Our basic membership. We will send you two PLIA decals.
Valid until May 7, 2027
For this upgraded membership, you will receive two PLIA decals and a one-time use coupon for 5% off your order at Mountain Road Trading Post (some exclusions apply).
Valid until May 7, 2027
For this generous membership level, you will receive two PLIA decals, a baseball cap and a one-time use coupon for 10% off your order at Mountain Road Trading Post (some exclusions apply).
Valid until May 7, 2027
For this very generous membership level, you will receive two PLIA decals, a baseball cap and a one-time use coupon for 15% off your order at Mountain Road Trading Post (some exclusions apply).
Valid until May 7, 2027
For this flexible cost membership we will send you two PLIA decals and other perks as commensurate with your donation level.
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