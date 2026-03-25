Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association

Offered by

Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association

About the memberships

Pawtuckaway Lake Improvement Association's Membership

Mallard
$40

Valid until May 7, 2027

Our basic membership. We will send you two PLIA decals.

Heron
$100

Valid until May 7, 2027

For this upgraded membership, you will receive two PLIA decals and a one-time use coupon for 5% off your order at Mountain Road Trading Post (some exclusions apply).

Loon
$200

Valid until May 7, 2027

For this generous membership level, you will receive two PLIA decals, a baseball cap and a one-time use coupon for 10% off your order at Mountain Road Trading Post (some exclusions apply).

Eagle
$400

Valid until May 7, 2027

For this very generous membership level, you will receive two PLIA decals, a baseball cap and a one-time use coupon for 15% off your order at Mountain Road Trading Post (some exclusions apply).

Merganser
Pay what you can

Valid until May 7, 2027

For this flexible cost membership we will send you two PLIA decals and other perks as commensurate with your donation level.

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