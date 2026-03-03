2026 Gala Keepsake Program

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Promote your business, pet product lines, or rescue organization
Our most coveted placement, reserved for those who want maximum visibility and a premium showcase within the program. Only 2 pages available.
Ideal for showcasing a business, honoring a special pet, or sharing a message of support.
A bold, beautiful way to recognize a cherished furbaby, celebrate a rescue story, or highlight your organization.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!