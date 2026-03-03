PawVogue Promise

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PawVogue Promise

About this event

2026 Gala Keepsake Program

Business Card 2" x 3.5"
$50

Promote your business, pet product lines, or rescue organization

Centerfold Page 5.5" w x 8" H
$300

Our most coveted placement, reserved for those who want maximum visibility and a premium showcase within the program. Only 2 pages available.

1/2 Page Ad 5.5'" w x 4" H
$125

Ideal for showcasing a business, honoring a special pet, or sharing a message of support.

Full Page 5.5' w x 8' H
$250

A bold, beautiful way to recognize a cherished furbaby, celebrate a rescue story, or highlight your organization.

Add a donation for PawVogue Promise

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!