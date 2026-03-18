BYOC Camps and Clubs

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BYOC Camps and Clubs

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Pay for 2026 Classes

1 Sheakley Way

Cincinnati, OH 45246, USA

1 Spring Break Class (3 days) item
1 Spring Break Class (3 days)
$195

This is for a full payment for Spring Break Classes. There are 2 classes to choose from: Python Coding and Photography.


Classes are offered 3/23 - 3/27 and 3/30 - 4/3 and 4/6 - 4/8

2 Spring Break Class (5 days) item
2 Spring Break Class (5 days)
$325

This is for a full payment for 2 Spring Break Classes. There are 2 classes to choose from: Python Coding and Photography.


Classes are offered 3/23 - 3/27 and 3/30 - 4/3 and 4/6 - 4/8

All Summer Classes Except "Build Computer or Robotics" Camps item
All Summer Classes Except "Build Computer or Robotics" Camps
$325

This is to pay for 1 week or the first week of several Summer Class(es). If you have multiple students taking these classes or are taking multiple weeks talk to the Admin office to get the discount.


This is not for the "build computer" or "build robotics" camps.

Additional Wks of Summer Except "build computer/robotics" item
Additional Wks of Summer Except "build computer/robotics"
$260

This is to pay for a additional classes after the first week. Do not use this to pay for your first week of class unless this is for a second student.


This is not for the "build computer" or "build robotics" camps.

"Build Computer" or "Build Robotics" Camps item
"Build Computer" or "Build Robotics" Camps
$1,700

This payment is for the 4 week "build camps".

This includes the discounts for taking multiple weeks.

Scholarship Application Fee - Summer item
Scholarship Application Fee - Summer
$25
pay for your scholarship fee here
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