Pay for 2026 Classes

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About this event
This is for a full payment for Spring Break Classes. There are 2 classes to choose from: Python Coding and Photography.
Classes are offered 3/23 - 3/27 and 3/30 - 4/3 and 4/6 - 4/8
This is for a full payment for 2 Spring Break Classes. There are 2 classes to choose from: Python Coding and Photography.
Classes are offered 3/23 - 3/27 and 3/30 - 4/3 and 4/6 - 4/8
This is to pay for 1 week or the first week of several Summer Class(es). If you have multiple students taking these classes or are taking multiple weeks talk to the Admin office to get the discount.
This is not for the "build computer" or "build robotics" camps.
This is to pay for a additional classes after the first week. Do not use this to pay for your first week of class unless this is for a second student.
This is not for the "build computer" or "build robotics" camps.
This payment is for the 4 week "build camps".
This includes the discounts for taking multiple weeks.
$
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