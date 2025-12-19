Bloomfield Boosters

Offered by

Bloomfield Boosters

Pay for Nationals Here 👏🏻

Registration Fee for Nationals item
Registration Fee for Nationals
$450

Thank you for your amazing fundraising efforts as $450 is your subsidized cost for Nationals. This also includes most of your dancer's meals while she is at Nationals.


NOTE: The non-subsidized cost would have been $1,310.


**IMPORTANT - ON THE NEXT PAGE, AFTER YOU TYPE IN YOUR DANCER'S NAME, YOU WILL BE ASKED TO CONTRIBUTE A PERCENTAGE TO ZEFFY. SELECTING OTHER AND THEN ENTERING $0 WILL KEEP YOUR TOTAL PAYMENT AT $450.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!