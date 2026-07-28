A blue six-pointed star with the words "FOLKSHUL" inside is surrounded by six stylized figures representing people, all on a white background.
Jewish Childrens Folkshul

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Jewish Childrens Folkshul

Pay in Full: Sunday School Enrollment 26-27

Tuition for 1 Student (Grades K-9)
$2,235

Choose this option to enroll one student in grades K-9.

Tuition for 2 Students (Grades K-9)
$4,230
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Choose this option to enroll 2 students from your family in grades K-9.

Tuition for 3 Students (Grades K-9)
$6,225
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Choose this option to enroll 3 students from your family in grades K-9.

Tuition for 4 Students (Grades K-9)
$8,220
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Choose this option to enroll 2 students from your family in grades K-9.

Tuition for 1 Assistant (Grades 10-12)
$1,273

Choose this option to register one student in grades 10-12 for our assistant program.

Tuition for 2 Assistants (Grades 10-12)
$1,909
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Choose this option to register two students in grades 10-12 for our assistant program.

Add a donation for Jewish Childrens Folkshul

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