Pay in Full: Sunday School Enrollment 26-27

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Choose this option to enroll one student in grades K-9.
Choose this option to enroll 2 students from your family in grades K-9.
Choose this option to enroll 3 students from your family in grades K-9.
Choose this option to enroll 2 students from your family in grades K-9.
Choose this option to register one student in grades 10-12 for our assistant program.
Choose this option to register two students in grades 10-12 for our assistant program.
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