Pay the Day in May: Choose Jill’s Workout & Support Untold Stories

About this event
Jill Lundeen
OH squat
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August
Jill Lundeen
power cleans
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August
Jill Lundeen
50’ farmer carry
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August
Jill Lundeen
American KB swings
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August
Heather Canales
Planks
Summer McKissick
Burpees
Rylee Lira Grijalba
Burpees
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : My own loss
Sarah Cullison
Burpees
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : the Glemza Family
Mary Jo Webb
Your choice :)
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill
Megan Guerra
A Mothers Day walk with your littles, and talk about their heavenly siblings together
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : YOU! And your dedication to our US community. Thank you Jill!
Scott Houghton
Thrusters
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Sharon Houghton
Amy Cohn
Whatever your favorite move is
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : In honor of all those who have experienced loss.
Scott Houghton
Thrusters
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Sharon Houghton
Scott Houghton
Thrusters
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Sharon Houghton
Molly Strosser
Box jumps
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : The Glemzas
Larrissa Plummer
Lemon squeezes
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : My daughter Corrah, due 2/9/26. Born still 9/12/25 at 19 weeks.
Colleen Feiglstok
Your favorite movement!
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : My nephew Ethan
Beverly Lundeen
Squats
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza
Christine Sweers
Wall Balls
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza and all other woman and their untold stories.
Kathy Naviasky
Your choice !
Diana Cavey
Push ups!
Kristie Luckett
Walking Lunges!
William Wood
Glute Bridges
Karen Burlingame
Whatever you like
Kristin Trouton
Pull ups
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Nicholas Glemza
Kimberly Daley
27 min walk
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Your Angels
Laura Timberlake
Jumping Jacks
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor (the date he was due)
Kiersten Smith
Deadlift at 65%
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Madeline Louise
Kristin Krenzke
Deep breaths in the sunshine or brisk air
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : All the women in my bloodline- whose stories I know and don’t know.
Michele Fetter
Dumbbell Snatches
In Honor or Memory of ? : Sara Smith
Katie Sheeler
Rest
Russell Allwein
Foam roll!
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill G, Stacey A and others!
Carolyn Meeks
Just Breathe Life is too short
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Roger Meeks Jr his Birthday was May 30
Mark Welsh
Sleep
L Gulley
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza
Whichever she wants to do
Jacquelyn Bednarczyk
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill and jen
Yoga
John Maloney
Stretch
Christine Bohuslav
Something fun for yourself!
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : C.S. and K.S.
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