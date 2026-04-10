Pay the Day in May: Choose Jill’s Workout & Support Untold Stories

Katie Sheeler

Rest





Russell Allwein

Foam roll!

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill G, Stacey A and others!





Carolyn Meeks

Just Breathe Life is too short

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Roger Meeks Jr his Birthday was May 30





Mark Welsh

Sleep





L Gulley

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza

Whichever she wants to do





Jacquelyn Bednarczyk

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill and jen

Yoga





John Maloney

Stretch





Christine Bohuslav

Something fun for yourself!

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : C.S. and K.S.



