Untold Stories Maryland

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Untold Stories Maryland

About this event

Pay the Day in May: Choose Jill’s Workout & Support Untold Stories

May 1
$1

Jill Lundeen

OH squat

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August

May 2
$2

Jill Lundeen

power cleans

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August

May 3
$3

Jill Lundeen

50’ farmer carry

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August

May 4
$4

Jill Lundeen

American KB swings

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar, Blake, Nicholas, and August

May 5
$5

Heather Canales

Planks

May 6
$6

Summer McKissick

Burpees

May 7
$7

Rylee Lira Grijalba

Burpees

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : My own loss

May 8
$8

Sarah Cullison

Burpees

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : the Glemza Family

May 9
$9

Mary Jo Webb

Your choice :)

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill

May 10
$10

Megan Guerra

A Mothers Day walk with your littles, and talk about their heavenly siblings together

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? :  YOU! And your dedication to our US community. Thank you Jill!

May 11
$11

Scott Houghton

Thrusters

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Sharon Houghton

May 12
$12

Amy Cohn

Whatever your favorite move is

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : In honor of all those who have experienced loss.

May 13
$13

Scott Houghton

Thrusters

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Sharon Houghton

May 14
$14

Scott Houghton

Thrusters

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Sharon Houghton

May 15
$15

Molly Strosser

Box jumps

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : The Glemzas

May 16
$16

Larrissa Plummer

Lemon squeezes

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : My daughter Corrah, due 2/9/26. Born still 9/12/25 at 19 weeks.

May 17
$17
May 18
$18

Colleen Feiglstok

Your favorite movement!

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : My nephew Ethan

May 19
$19

Beverly Lundeen

Squats

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza

May 20
$20

Christine Sweers

Wall Balls

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza and all other woman and their untold stories.

May 21
$21

Kathy Naviasky

Your choice !

May 22
$22

Diana Cavey

Push ups!

May 23
$23

Kristie Luckett

Walking Lunges!

May 24
$24

William Wood

Glute Bridges

May 25
$25

Karen Burlingame

Whatever you like

May 26
$26

Kristin Trouton

Pull ups

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Nicholas Glemza

May 27
$27

Kimberly Daley

27 min walk

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Your Angels  

May 28
$28

Laura Timberlake

Jumping Jacks

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor (the date he was due)

May 29
$29

Kiersten Smith

Deadlift at 65%

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Madeline Louise

May 30
$30

Kristin Krenzke

Deep breaths in the sunshine or brisk air

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : All the women in my bloodline- whose stories I know and don’t know.

May 31
$31

Michele Fetter

Dumbbell Snatches

In Honor or Memory of ? : Sara Smith

Overtime Rounds
Pay what you can

Katie Sheeler

Rest


Russell Allwein

Foam roll!

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill G, Stacey A and others!


Carolyn Meeks

Just Breathe Life is too short

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Roger Meeks Jr his Birthday was May 30


Mark Welsh

Sleep 


L Gulley

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill Glemza

Whichever she wants to do


Jacquelyn Bednarczyk

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Jill and jen

Yoga


John Maloney

Stretch


Christine Bohuslav

Something fun for yourself!

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : C.S. and K.S.


Add a donation for Untold Stories Maryland

$

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