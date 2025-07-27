Pay Trauma Healing Event Registration Fee

In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

In The Lane With U Ventures, Inc.

Healing Group Online Registration
$40

Trauma Healing Group Online Registration for one participant.

Initial Equipping Online Registration
$150

Initial Equipping Online Registration for one participant.

Advanced Equipping Online Registration
$195

Advanced Equipping Online Registration for one participant.

Trauma Healing Scholarship Fund
$25

Make an impact with your donation towards helping those who need a little extra push. Trauma Healing Scholarship Fund for qualifying applicants. Give today!

Teen Camp Registration
$250

Teen Camp Registration for one participant. Parental consent is provided on a separate document.

Healing Experience for Children
$200

Healing Experience for Children. Fee for one participant. Parental consent is provided on a separate document.

Resilience Healing Group
$20

Resilience Healing Group Registration for one participant. Prerequisite: Must have completed a Full Basics Trauma Healing Group (6 core lessons) with the Trauma Healing Institute Program. No Refunds.

