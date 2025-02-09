Pay Your Large Venue

To secure your booking, we offer a convenient full pay option for renting our large venue. By selecting this payment method, you can complete the entire transaction upfront and finalize your reservation.
Deposit Payment
$150
To secure your booking, we offer a flexible deposit pay option. The remaining balance will be due 30 days prior to your event. This option allows you to lock in your event date while giving you time to manage the final payment.
Millersport Lion members can pay this amount for their full payment.
Millersport Lion Members only - Deposit
$75
This option is for Millersport Lion members only. To secure your booking, simply pay the deposit at the time of booking to lock in your event date . The remaining balance will be due 30 days prior to your event.
