Payment page -- Sankofa Screening for CDEC (2/2)

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Virtual, 2-hour Sankofa Screening for CDC with up to 490 attendees. Facilitated by Sankofa Steering Collective members. Sankofa will provide Zoom platform and registration page link, CDEC will do all marketing/promotion for the event. If Spanish language interpretation is requested, price will be adjusted to reflect the additional charge (anticipated to be less than $500).
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