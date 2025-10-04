Payment Peter Pan Jr

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Select this option if you need a partially-subsidized tuition. This is less than the direct cost of camp, but in keeping with Servant Stage's mission of making educational theatre experiences available to everyone, we offer this option without asking any questions. The generous donations of our community and sponsors can be used to make up the difference in cost.
Select this option to pay the direct cost of camp, including camp staff, sets, costumes, venue rentals, and more.
Select this option if you can afford the true cost of camp, including Servant Stage staff, insurance, office and administrative expenses, etc.
Select this option only if you have already been contacted by Servant Stage with an offer for scholarship support.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!