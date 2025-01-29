PAYMENT PLAN 2025 ELITE SPEED TRACK AND FIELD REGISTRATION FEE
**PAYMENT PLAN**Single Athlete Registration Fee
$150
The payment plan is $150 for a single athlete registration fee up front and $150 must be paid by March 28th for your athlete's uniform to be ordered.
**PAYMENT PLAN**Multiple Athlete Registration Fee
$137.50
The payment plan is $137.50 for each of your multiple athletes registration fee up front and $137.50 must be paid for each of your multiple athletes by March 28th for your athlete's uniform to be ordered.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!