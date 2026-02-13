Humming Universe Ministry

Offered by

Humming Universe Ministry

About the memberships

The Heart of Sovereignty: Weaving the Alchemy of Macha and Brigid in Northern Ireland (Payment Plan)

Available until Mar 31
Shared Room
$855

Renews monthly

This is 3 month payment plan. $855 will be charged again in 30 days and in 60 days.


This cost will increase by $70 a month on March 31.

Available until Mar 31
Couples
$1,750

Renews monthly

This is 3 month payment plan. $1,750 will be charged again in 30 days and in 60 days.


This cost will increase by $70 a month on March 31.

Available until Mar 31
Single Room
$1,200

Renews monthly

This is 3 month payment plan. $1,200 will be charged again in 30 days and in 60 days.


This cost will increase by $70 a month on March 31.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!