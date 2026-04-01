Payment Plans: Actor Training Program

* 2-Part Payment Plan FOR ACTING SHAKESPEARE I *





6-Week Acting Course in Performing Shakespeare





"In addition to being the kind of Artistic Director actors hope to work with, Alex is an incredibly skilled and knowledgeable teacher."

- Jennifer Fouché (Broadway: Chicago, POTUS, Chicken & Biscuits)



Why learn how to act Shakespeare? Because these same techniques that work for Shakespeare work for Churchill, Kushner, Nottage, McDonagh, and Guirgis.



Taught by Alex Pepperman, SoHo Shakes' Founding Artistic Director and American Academy of Dramatic Arts faculty member, Acting Shakespeare I offers you the opportunity to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.



At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.



⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Learn how to research and investigate classical texts

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Collaborate with exceptional peers and professional actors



This course runs for 6 weeks at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.



Enrollment:

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Open enrollment

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • This course is intended for actors with some previous training

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ • Please come prepared for the first day with a monologue from a Shakespeare

⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ play in verse, 1-2 minutes in length. Email Alex for suggestions.



Payment plan available. Email [email protected] to find out more.