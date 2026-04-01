Payment Plans: Actor Training Program

About this event
* 2-Part Payment Plan for ADVANCED SCENE STUDY I *
Advanced Scene Study I: Expanding on the Scene
5-Week Contemporary Scene Study
Open Enrollment
Taught by actor and educator Janice Amaya (Atlantic Theater Company), this 5-week course actively deepens the actor's approach to a role and expands upon our ideas of “scene study.” Meeting once a week, Scene Study I focuses on embodied, action-driven play that brings the actor’s unique, unreplicable magic to the fore.
Actors will work on contemporary two-person scenes using action-driven script analysis and embodied devising techniques to bring the work to life. The course will culminate in an invited sharing of your work during the 5th class.
CLASS GOALS
- To deepen and specify your portrayal of a character over time
- To hone the habits needed to transition your work from preparation to performance
- To implement action-driven tactics, giving the feel that it's all happening for the first time
Enrollment
• Open enrollment
• For returning students* : guaranteed admission while spots last
• This course is intended for actors with previous training
Payment plan available. Email [email protected] to find out more.
*Students who have completed a paid course with SoHo Shakespeare Company are considered “returning” and are automatically eligible for Scene Study.
* 2-Part Payment Plan FOR ACTING SHAKESPEARE I *
6-Week Acting Course in Performing Shakespeare
"In addition to being the kind of Artistic Director actors hope to work with, Alex is an incredibly skilled and knowledgeable teacher."
- Jennifer Fouché (Broadway: Chicago, POTUS, Chicken & Biscuits)
Why learn how to act Shakespeare? Because these same techniques that work for Shakespeare work for Churchill, Kushner, Nottage, McDonagh, and Guirgis.
Taught by Alex Pepperman, SoHo Shakes' Founding Artistic Director and American Academy of Dramatic Arts faculty member, Acting Shakespeare I offers you the opportunity to master classical verse in exploration of a new technique.
At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.
• Learn the necessary foundations of Iambic Pentameter and Scansion
• Acquire the skills to wield Operative Language for clarity of communication
• Learn how to research and investigate classical texts
• Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique
• Collaborate with exceptional peers and professional actors
This course runs for 6 weeks at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio on 29th St., NYC.
Enrollment:
• Open enrollment
• This course is intended for actors with some previous training
• Please come prepared for the first day with a monologue from a Shakespeare
play in verse, 1-2 minutes in length. Email Alex for suggestions.
Payment plan available. Email [email protected] to find out more.
* 2-Part Payment Plan FOR ACTING SHAKESPEARE II *
5-Week Scene Study Course in Performing Shakespeare
Taught by SoHo Shakes' founding Artistic Director and American Academy of Dramatic Arts faculty member Alex Pepperman, Acting Shakespeare II offers you the opportunity to expand upon your practice of classical acting through scene work.
At SoHo Shakes, we treat the text with radical specificity and imbue characters with your own depth of experience to bring the words to life.
• Grow your skill of acting truthfully on an epic scale through scene work
• Learn to raise the stakes and deepen investment
• Practice the tenets of the Action-Based Imaging Technique
• Collaborate with exceptional peers and professional actors
This course runs for 5 weeks at the SoHo Shakespeare Company Studio in Chelsea, NYC
Enrollment:
• For new students: students must be recommended for this class, or have taken Acting Shakespeare I
• For returning students: guaranteed admission while spots last
• This course is intended for actors with previous training
Payment plan available. Email [email protected] to find out more.
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