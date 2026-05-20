Dragonfly Mental Health

Hosted by

Dragonfly Mental Health

About this event

Payment Portal for Program Delivery

Mental Health Literacy Talk
$1,500
Mental Health Skills Workshop
$2,500
Wellbeing Review an Prioritization Module
$500
Leadership and Infrastructure Module
$10,000
Breaking the Stigma Film Module
$6,000
Community Champion Train-the-Trainer Module - Campus Package
$35,000

Bring three Dragonfly Ambassadors to your campus for a three-day Community Champion Training resulting in up to 15 fully trained imbedded mental health peer educators and trainers ready to sustainably deliver five core Dragonfly programs.

Community Champion Train-the-Trainer Module - Individual
$3,000

Attend an in-person Community Champion three day workshop in Sarasota, Florida and bring mental health peer education back to your campus. (Travel and accommodations not included).

Add a donation for Dragonfly Mental Health

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!