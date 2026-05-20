Payment Portal for Program Delivery

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About this event
Bring three Dragonfly Ambassadors to your campus for a three-day Community Champion Training resulting in up to 15 fully trained imbedded mental health peer educators and trainers ready to sustainably deliver five core Dragonfly programs.
Attend an in-person Community Champion three day workshop in Sarasota, Florida and bring mental health peer education back to your campus. (Travel and accommodations not included).
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